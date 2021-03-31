Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CEO Discusses Company Strategy for the Future with Yahoo! Finance

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, appeared yesterday on Yahoo! Finance to comment on the Company's recently-released FY2020 earnings report, and to discuss its going-forward strategy as the world struggles to achieve normalization.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan remarked, "We believe that the future of gold-standard PCR diagnostics will be defined by the convenience of at-home and point-of-care testing, which will be critical in achieving normalization. Our new platform, currently in development and subject to regulatory approval, will empower individuals and organizations to know their COVID-19 status quickly and accurately, with do-it-yourself tests that could be performed in multiple settings. We also believe that achieving normalcy will require a strong reliance on continued testing to augment proliferation of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we believe may take years to fully administer on a global scale.

"2020 was a pivotal year for Co-Diagnostics as we built a global distributor network that will provide a strong foundation for our continued success. As we now rapidly add to our menu of diagnostic testing products for infectious diseases that kill millions of people every year, in addition to developing our liquid biopsy vertical and continuing to provide our much-needed COVID-19 products, Co-Diagnostics expects to be prepared for the future with the next generation of gold-standard PCR devices and tests for at-home and point-of-care settings."

The interview with Yahoo! Finance can be found here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

