Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Attend 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 22-23 at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC.

The prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries. Keynote speakers include Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, stem cell therapy, ophthalmology, artificial intelligence, energy and mining, drones, and more.

Co-Diagnostics will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format during the event, as well as senior Maxim analysts.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

