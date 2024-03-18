Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CEO to Deliver Keynote Address at MarketsandMarkets 2024 in London, England

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan will deliver the keynote address at the 5th Annual Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference, organized by MarketsandMarkets and held March 21-22, 2024, in London, England.

Mr. Egan will be delivering the keynote presentation at 9:00 am local time on March 21, and will be discussing impacts that the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform* is anticipated to have on the future of diagnostics accessibility.

The MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference is expected to gather influential healthcare and industry leaders as they showcase the latest insights in diagnostics, explore emerging technologies and their applications, address challenges within the diagnostics domain and the global need for improved healthcare. To learn more about the event, including registration details, please visit here.

The following day on March 22 at 9:00 am local time, the Company's Executive VP of Business Development Joseph Featherstone will also be delivering a presentation titled "Accessible TB Diagnostics on the Co-Dx PCR Pro in LMICs."

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Pro™ instrument and tests, are invited to visit the Company's booth.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

