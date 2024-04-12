Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in Utah with Ribbon Cutting Event

Ribbon-cutting included support from Mayor Wood of South Salt Lake and other dignitaries

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it held the ribbon cutting event for its new manufacturing facility yesterday in the City of South Salt Lake. The facility has been designed to manufacture the Co-Dx Pro™ instrument and test cups for the new platform*, as well as the Company's patented Co-Primers™ chemistry that underpins the Company's PCR diagnostic tests.

From left to right: David Nielsen, Mark Welcker, Genevieve Rawlins, Chandler Beutler, Cody Schlottmann, Kelvyn Cullimore, Mayor Cherie Wood, Dwight Egan, David Carlebach, Kirk Ririe, Jim Grover, Lance Soffe, Richard Abbott

In attendance were South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood and other leaders and dignitaries, including Kelvyn Cullimore, the President and CEO of BioUtah, an independent trade organization serving the Utah life sciences community and focused on growing Utah into a global life sciences leader.

Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan, who spoke at the event, remarked "This new facility represents a significant step towards establishing Co-Diagnostics as a key player both in the local community, and also on the international stage as we pursue our mission of closing the access gap to high-quality, equitable diagnostics that exists around the world. We are pleased with the work that our team has put into bringing this facility online and grateful for the support of Mayor Wood and other community leaders."

"I am pleased Co-Diagnostics is establishing a manufacturing campus in the City of South Salt Lake. We are excited about their plans to add employees, offer our residents quality jobs, and drive economic development in the City On The Move," added Mayor Wood.

Kelyvn Cullimore of BioUtah commented, "We believe that Co-Diagnostics' success over the past several years, which has helped them to reach this noteworthy milestone, exemplifies the entrepreneurial mindset of the state of Utah as a whole, as well as the attitude, work ethic and vision that have contributed to the Utah life science industry being one of the 3 fastest growing in the country."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Forward-looking statements include statements made with respect to our Co-Dx PCR platform and forthcoming tests. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics