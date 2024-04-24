Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth and Deliver Presentation at APRC 2024 in Taiwan

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting a booth and delivering a presentation at the 9th Asia Pacific Region Conference (APRC) of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease on April 26-29, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The theme for the 2024 conference is "Shaping a Safer World Through High-Quality Holistic Healthcare," reflecting the organizers' vision to discuss current evidence, share ideas and information, and accelerate innovation. Attendees are anticipated to include the world's leaders in the fields of tuberculosis, emerging respiratory infectious disease, universal health coverage, and the effects of environmental factors on communicable diseases (especially tuberculosis) and non-communicable diseases.

Joseph Featherstone, the Company's Executive VP of Business Development, will be delivering a presentation on April 27th on accessible TB diagnostics on the Co-Dx PCR Pro™.

To learn more about the event, including registration details, please visit here. Attendees interested in learning more about Co-Dx and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and tests, are invited to visit the Company at Booth B20.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.Co-Diagnostics.

