Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports that Suite of COVID-19 Diagnostics Not Affected by Heavily Mutated Omicron Variant

None of the mutations in the Omicron variant interfere with any of the Company's COVID-19 PCR diagnostic assays

Co-Diagnostics successfully assessed the effectiveness of its existing line of COVID-19 PCR diagnostics against the Omicron variant using publicly available sequencing data in the GISAID database, and continues to monitor the performance of its tests as new variants are discovered.

Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, commented, "We are pleased to report that none of the over 50 mutations in this new variant are close enough to the targets of any of our COVID-19 diagnostics to interfere with their performance. This includes our original Logix Smart™ COVID-19 assay, first developed in the early days of news about the novel coronavirus being discovered in China, our SARS-CoV-2 2-gene test, our ABC (flu A/flu B/COVID-19) multiplex assay, our COVID-19 extraction-free direct saliva test, and the test currently in development to be run on our upcoming at-home/point-of-care device."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) use of the Company's tests by laboratories, (iv) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (v) increased sales in the near-term, (vi) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (vii) anticipation of business expansion, and (viii) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

