Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Co-Diagnostics

09 Nov, 2023, 16:01 ET

Receives grant award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the amount of $9.0M for the development of tuberculosis test on Co-Dx™ PCR platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

  • Revenue of $2.5 million, down from $5.1 million during the prior year primarily due to the anticipated decline in global demand for COVID-19 tests. Grant revenue totaled $2.3 million while product revenue totaled $0.1 million 
  • Operating expenses of $11.1 million increased by 2.5% from the prior year same period due to investments in our Co-Dx™ PCR platform*
  • Operating loss of $8.9 million compared to operating loss of $6.5 million a year ago 
  • Net loss of $6.0 million, compared to net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year second quarter, representing a loss of $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per fully diluted share in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million
  • Repurchased 149,041 shares of common stock at an average price of $1.12 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.2 million 
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $63.4 million as of September 30, 2023

2023 Recent Business Highlights:

  • Continue to expect EUA submission to the FDA for our Co-Dx PCR Pro™ platform and COVID-19 assay before the end of 2023
  • Received additional grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the amount of $9.0M, to be applied towards regulatory and clinical validation activities for our tuberculosis test and additional manufacturing and platform development
  • Appointed Ivory Chang as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, who previously worked at multiple large, renowned diagnostic companies, and brings many years of experience in in-vitro diagnostic product and point-of-care regulatory submissions to Co-Diagnostics 
  • Participated in several investor conferences, trade shows, and industry events to share Co-Diagnostics' vision for increasing accessibility of PCR diagnostics worldwide, the Company's unique value proposition, and updates on its new platform 

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report $2.3 million in grant revenue, bringing our total revenue to approximately $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. We remain excited for the future of Co-Diagnostics and believe that the additional grant funding we recently received further validates the disruptive nature of our platform. The Company expects to finalize an EUA submission to the FDA for the COVID-19 test on our Co-Dx PCR platform by year-end. We anticipate our new platform will serve as the foundation for Co-Diagnostics' future development initiatives and believe that our patented Co-Primers™ technology allows for reliable, affordable high-quality test results and look forward to delivering our unique platform to the market."

"We remain committed on our strategy and mission and continue to progress in the development of other test indications beyond Covid-19 for the new platform: TB, multiplex respiratory, and HPV," said Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased with our progress this year and believe in the potential for the new platform to have a transformative effect on diagnostics worldwide."

Conference Call and Webcast
Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com.

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not currently available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding completion of development and FDA submission for approval of the Co-Dx PCR platform by end of this year. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,239,898

$

22,973,803

Marketable investment securities

53,188,999


58,289,066

Accounts receivable, net

806,704


3,453,723

Inventory, net

4,520,430


5,310,473

Income taxes receivable

1,245,854


1,870,419

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,290,146


761,187

Note receivable

18,750


75,000

Total current assets

71,310,781


92,733,671

Property and equipment, net

2,808,339


2,539,483

Deferred tax asset

4,272,002


-

Operating lease right-of-use asset

3,032,337


372,115

Intangible assets, net

26,479,333


26,768,333

Investment in joint venture

778,943


672,679

Total assets

$

108,681,735

$

123,086,281

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

1,416,435

$

952,296

Accrued expenses, current

1,826,639


934,447

Operating lease liability, current

794,516


297,209

Contingent consideration liabilities, current

710,651


1,689,471

Deferred revenue

349,499


-

Total current liabilities

5,097,740


3,873,423

Long-term liabilities







Income taxes payable

1,359,725


1,181,284

Deferred tax liability

-


2,417,987

Operating lease liability

2,250,393


50,708

Contingent consideration liabilities

484,332


1,042,885

Total long-term liabilities

4,094,450


4,692,864

Total liabilities

9,192,190


8,566,287

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Stockholders' equity







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 35,367,100 shares issued and 30,658,580 shares
outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 34,754,265 shares
issued and 30,872,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022

35,367


34,754

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,708,520 and 3,881,658 shares held as
of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(15,416,122)


(14,211,866)

Additional paid-in capital

94,983,030


88,472,935

Accumulated other comprehensive income

612,649


293,140

Accumulated earnings

19,274,621


39,931,031

Total stockholders' equity

99,489,545


114,519,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

108,681,735

$

123,086,281

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Product revenue

$

136,533

$

5,094,456

$

936,296

$

32,816,726

Grant revenue

2,320,565


-


2,320,565


-

Total revenue

2,457,098


5,094,456


3,256,861


32,816,726

Cost of revenue

255,772


767,936


1,217,108


4,965,319

Gross profit

2,201,326


4,326,520


2,039,753


27,851,407

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing

1,904,395


1,889,907


5,343,692


6,014,280

General and administrative

3,147,753


3,622,273


9,875,613


9,012,888

Research and development

5,788,789


5,037,461


16,783,892


12,698,632

Depreciation and amortization

296,340


312,494


917,596


984,100

Total operating expenses

11,137,277


10,862,135


32,920,793


28,709,900

(Loss) from operations

(8,935,951)


(6,535,615)


(30,881,040)


(858,493)

Other income, net















Interest income

322,877


298,184


717,141


371,248

Realized gain on investments

425,446


-


1,254,718


-

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets

(2,578)


4,044


(2,578)


(138,117)

Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies

140,296


2,886,734


1,537,373


7,079,446

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture

(45,865)


(129,047)


106,264


(256,911)

Total other income, net

840,176


3,059,915


3,612,918


7,055,666

Income (loss) before income taxes

(8,095,775)


(3,475,700)


(27,268,122)


6,197,173

Income tax (benefit)

(2,113,581)


(2,114,638)


(6,611,712)


(1,470,058)

Net income (loss)

$

(5,982,194)

$

(1,361,062)

$

(20,656,410)

$

7,667,231

Other comprehensive income (loss)















Change in net unrealized gains on
marketable securities, net of tax

$

33,522

$

-

$

319,509

$

-

Total other comprehensive income

$

33,522

$

-

$

319,509

$

-

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(5,948,672)

$

(1,361,062)

$

(20,336,901)

$

7,667,231

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$

(0.20)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.70)

$

0.24

Diluted

$

(0.20)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.70)

$

0.23

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

29,361,300


31,321,368


29,306,572


32,109,213

Diluted

29,361,300


31,321,368


29,306,572


33,002,539

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited) 

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$

(5,982,194)

$

(1,361,062)

$

(20,656,410)

$

7,667,231

Interest income

(322,877)


(298,184)


(717,141)


(371,248)

Realized gain on investments

(425,446)


-


(1,254,718)


-

Depreciation and amortization

296,340


312,494


917,596


984,100

Transaction costs

-


13,038


310


139,209

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(140,296)


(2,886,734)


(1,537,373)


(7,079,446)

Stock-based compensation expense

2,172,165


2,230,434


6,510,708


5,138,815

Income tax provision

(2,113,581)


(2,114,638)


(6,611,712)


(1,470,058)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(6,515,889)

$

(4,104,652)

$

(23,348,740)

$

5,008,603

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Also from this source

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Additional Grant Award for Tuberculosis Test in Development

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Additional Grant Award for Tuberculosis Test in Development

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development...
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shares List of Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events for November 2023

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shares List of Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events for November 2023

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.