Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shares List of Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events for February 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today the list of events it has chosen to exhibit at or participate in during February, 2024, and which strategically align with the Company's vision.

At each event, Co-Dx will discuss its upcoming at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx™ PCR platform technology*, which has been designed to bring PCR diagnostics to the point-of-care in the service of achieving the Company's mission of increasing accessibility of affordable gold-standard PCR diagnostics around the world.

Advanced TB Diagnostics workshop in Chennai, India ; January 29-February 2, 2024 : A capacity-building workshop for countries in the Southeast Asian region, the event is hosted by ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), in association with McGill International TB Centre and other collaborative partners. CoSara Diagnostics, the Company's joint venture in India , has been invited to give a brief presentation on the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ and upcoming test for tuberculosis as an example of innovative new tools being introduced to help battle TB. The presentation will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024 .





; : A capacity-building workshop for countries in the Southeast Asian region, the event is hosted by ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), in association with McGill International TB Centre and other collaborative partners. CoSara Diagnostics, the Company's joint venture in , has been invited to give a brief presentation on the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ and upcoming test for tuberculosis as an example of innovative new tools being introduced to help battle TB. The presentation will take place on . Medlab Middle East in Dubai ; Feb. 5-8, 2024 : The 23 rd Medlab Middle East meeting is expected to host over 30,000 visitors and more than 900 exhibitors from over 40 countries, catering to the global medical laboratory community and showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation and technology. The Middle East has represented an important market for the Company's products, and the Company is currently in the process of exploring a registration with the SFDA in Saudi Arabia for the Co-Dx PCR Pro and Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 Test kit. Co-Dx and CoSara representatives will be in attendance at Booth Z3.B39 in the Dubai World Trade Centre.





in ; : The 23 Medlab Middle East meeting is expected to host over 30,000 visitors and more than 900 exhibitors from over 40 countries, catering to the global medical laboratory community and showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation and technology. The has represented an important market for the Company's products, and the Company is currently in the process of exploring a registration with the SFDA in for the Co-Dx PCR Pro and Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 Test kit. Co-Dx and CoSara representatives will be in attendance at Booth Z3.B39 in the World Trade Centre. Life Sciences Day on the Hill, Salt Lake City, UT ; Feb. 7, 2024 : With more than $18B in GDP, +1,600 companies and over 40,000 jobs, Utah's life sciences industry is one of the fastest growing in the nation. The annual Life Sciences Day on the Hill is hosted by BioUtah in conjunction with the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. This year, the event will feature displays from over 20 local life science companies in the Utah State Capital Rotunda from 11:00 am - 2:00 PM MST .





; : With more than in GDP, +1,600 companies and over 40,000 jobs, life sciences industry is one of the fastest growing in the nation. The annual Life Sciences Day on the Hill is hosted by BioUtah in conjunction with the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. This year, the event will feature displays from over 20 local life science companies in the Utah State Capital Rotunda from . RSVVW in Mumbai, India ; Feb. 13-16, 2024 : The 8th Respiratory Syncytial Virus Foundation's (ReSViNET) RSVVW conference, a global conference on novel RSV preventative and therapeutic interventions, will be held this year in India , a country where the Company expects the transformational nature of its upcoming platform to play a large role in improving the availability of affordable gold-standard PCR diagnostics, including its Flu A/B, COVID-19 and RSV multiplex test currently in development. ReSViNET's collaborations with global leaders, including WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ISIRV, PATH, EMA, FDA and more make the conference an ideal setting for Co-Dx and CoSara representatives to introduce the new platform in the joint exhibit.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated test kits) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale. The PCR Pro and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding our belief that our new platform will help support the Company's worldwide efforts to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and our belief that our new platform has the potential to dramatically improve access to diagnostics and reduce healthcare costs. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics