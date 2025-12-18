Co-Diagnostics Joint Venture, CoSara, Invited to Participate in 2nd Advanced TB Diagnostics Course in Chennai, India

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that its joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara"), has been invited to participate in the 2nd Advanced TB Diagnostics Course, a capacity-building workshop for countries in the South-East Asian Region (SEAR). The event will take place December 15-19, 2025 at the ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) located in Chennai, India.

Hosted by ICMR-NIRT in partnership with the McGill International TB Centre and other global health organizations, the multi-day workshop brings together leading experts, national TB programs, diagnostics developers and industry partners to address emerging needs in tuberculosis detection, research, and implementation. The workshop includes sessions covering the full diagnostics value chain, highlights new technologies in the innovation pipeline, examines cost-effectiveness modeling and evidence-based policy development, and explores practical strategies to close the TB case-finding gap across SEAR nations.

The five-day program will also feature presentations and panel discussions led by national and international faculty, including experts from WHO, The Gates Foundation, FIND, Boston University, and India's central TB institutions. Industry innovators will additionally present technology pitches highlighting emerging diagnostic solutions.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

