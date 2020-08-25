Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Discuss Recent Company Growth and Upcoming Expansion Plans at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan will be discussing the Company's significant growth, profitability, and future objectives at H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 ET.

Co-Diagnostics continues to achieve substantial growth, driven by domestic and international sales of its high-throughput Logix Smart COVID-19 test, as Q2 2020 revenue increased 1,503% over Q1 2020 to over $24 million, and earnings surged from a loss in the previous quarter to over $12 million. Mr. Egan will provide a recap of the Company's financial, scientific, and regulatory accomplishments in the context of the ongoing global coronavirus health crisis, as well as outline how Co-Diagnostics expects to remain a leader in cutting-edge molecular diagnostics solutions.

"Co-Diagnostics has been at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus since January, and our innovative design platform and patented CoPrimer™ technology have allowed us to stand out and enabled our rapid rise to impressive sales and profitability," remarked Mr. Egan. "We believe both our outstanding financial and scientific achievements, as well as our regulatory authorizations by the US FDA, India, European Community and others, and our expanded distributor network covering nearly 50 countries and over 25 states have all positioned the Company for extraordinary future growth."

Participants in the September 14-16 conference, which will be held virtually, include public companies, industry executives, business development executives, institutional investors, and more. Co-Diagnostics invites participating fund managers and other investing institutions to schedule one-on-one meetings with the Company, which may be booked via H.C. Wainwright after registering to attend.

Additional details will be posted to the Company's Events and Presentation page closer to the date of the conference. More information about the conference may be found here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.codiagnostics.com

