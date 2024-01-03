Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CES 2024 January 9-12

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth next week at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company will be exhibiting its upcoming Co-Dx™ PCR at-home and point-of-care platform. Co-Dx recently announced that the Co-Dx PCR Pro™, along with its Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 test, has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company, as well as the upcoming product pipeline of tests for the new platform including tuberculosis, human papillomavirus, and a respiratory panel for flu A/B, COVID-19 and RSV, are invited to visit Booth #8925 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro, mobile app, and all associated test kits) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

