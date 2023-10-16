Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medlab Africa 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa

News provided by

Co-Diagnostics

16 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting a booth this week at Africa Health/Medlab Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 17-19, 2023.

The conference is described as the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology, products and services in the sub-Saharan region, catering to an audience of professionals from the South African Development Community region and around the world, including distributors, government representatives, laboratory executives, and purchasing/procurement managers, who attend to meet with world-class suppliers and manufacturers.

Co-Dx believes that the trade show will contribute valuable insight into markets that are anticipated to play an important role in the Company's future as it prepares to launch its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform.

In addition to a test for COVID-19, which is currently undergoing clinical evaluations on the platform in preparation for a submission to the FDA, Co-Dx has several other infectious disease tests in varying stages of development. One of these tests is for tuberculosis (TB), a disease for which the World Health Organization estimates 25% of new cases and deaths globally are found in the African region. Nigeria and South Africa are two of the 7 countries which have been estimated to account for over two thirds of global TB cases.

Co-Dx recently announced that it had received funding support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to be used towards completion of the TB test on the new Co-Dx PCR Home platform.

More information about the conference can be found here. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company are invited to visit Booth #2.C13.

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our belief that our new platform will help support the worldwide effort to help prevent the spread of both TB and HPV and our believe that our new platform has the potential to dramatically improve access to diagnostics and reduce healthcare costs. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

