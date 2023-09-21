Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in Gilmartin Group Annual Emerging Growth Showcase on Sept 21

News provided by

Co-Diagnostics

21 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the Gilmartin Group Annual Emerging Growth Showcase.

Dwight Egan, Company CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat discussing Company progress on its forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform on Thursday, September 21 at 11:00 AM ET. The discussion can be accessed virtually through the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website. 

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

