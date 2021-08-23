Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Present At 13th Next Generation Dx Summit In Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be presenting and hosting a booth this week at the 13th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit on Aug 24-26 in Washington, D.C.

The Next Generation Dx Summit, offering complete coverage of timely and important issues for the diagnostics industry, is comprised of the Enabling Point-of-Care Diagnostics testing (POCT) stream, and the Companion Diagnostics and Liquid Biopsy stream. On Wednesday, August 25, at 10:30 am ET, Company CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting in the POCT stream on its point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform currently in development, as the platform relates to meeting the demands of the POCT market, at the places where interactions take place to help operationalize testing protocols at work, school, home and for travel.

To learn more about the summit, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.nextgenerationdx.com. An archived version of the Company's presentation can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website following the conclusion of the conference.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

