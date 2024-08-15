Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 16th Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be sponsoring, presenting and hosting a booth at the 16th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit, held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. on August 19-21, 2024.

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Next Generation Dx Summit is described as the nexus for international thought leaders to discuss diagnostic advancement and technology innovation, and offers a valuable window into how point-of-care, decentralized testing, infectious disease, liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics are changing the standard of care.

On Monday, August 19, at 12:15 PM ET, Company CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting on the Company's forthcoming PCR platform, which is currently under FDA review and is not currently for sale, in a luncheon presentation titled "Co-Dx PCR Platform: The Future of Accessible Diagnostics."

Attendees are invited to visit the Company at Booth #26 to learn more about the upcoming Co-Dx PCR testing platform as well as the Co-Dx Logix Smart® suite of clinical laboratory solutions. These solutions include Research Use Only (RUO) tests for mpox** virus, one of which was included in a study published in the Oxford Academic journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases in December, 2023. Yesterday, the World Health Organization Director-General declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

To learn more about the summit, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.nextgenerationdx.com.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA and are not available for sale.

**The Co-Dx Logix Smart® Mpox and Co-Dx Logix Smart® Mpox 2-Gene tests are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

