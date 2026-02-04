Co-Diagnostics JV, CoSara, Receives ISO 13485 Certification in Preparation for Manufacturing Upcoming PCR Platform

Company and CoSara believe that ISO certification is a critical component of the regulatory requirements for clearance of new platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara"), the joint venture between Co-Dx and Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE Group), has successfully completed the necessary audits of its quality management system ("QMS") and that its manufacturing facility located in Vadodara, India, has been granted ISO 13485:2016 certification.

Mohal Sarabhai, CEO of CoSara, remarked, "Receiving this certification is a major milestone for CoSara, and validates the diligent work of our Quality team in building, streamlining, and maintaining our QMS to the highest international standards. We believe this certification will be a critical component to demonstrate to regulatory bodies in India and abroad that we meet the requirements for regulatory clearance of the upcoming PCR platform*, as well as for other medical device products across our full suite of offerings."

The audits included a review of CoSara's QMS to ensure compliance with ISO 13485:2016, the international standard in quality management for organizations involved in the design, development and manufacture of medical devices. ISO 13485 certification ensures best practices in the manufacture of medical devices, while facilitating market access across different countries and enhancing trust among stakeholders.

The completion of the audits also coincided with a recent visit to India by Co-Dx staff, including Chief Technology & AI Officer Christopher Thurston. Team members were on-site to support the final steps in finalizing the software that will be used in the MTB (tuberculosis) test and PCR HPV 8-type multiplex test, to visit locations for upcoming clinical performance studies for these tests, and to support the manufacturing lines for commercialization of the test cups and the PCR instrument.

"ISO 13485 certification is a vital step towards regulatory submission and IVD clearance of the new platform, as well as for qualifying for the 'Make in India' initiative," commented Dwight Egan, Co-Dx CEO. "Manufacturing instruments and test kits in-country under the initiative will allow the PCR platform to benefit from the cost-saving advantages compared to importing into India."

The International Organization of Standards ("ISO") is a non-governmental entity comprised of academic and industry professionals that certifies companies as compliant with industry-standard best practices in their production and operations.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

