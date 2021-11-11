Co-Diagnostics Reports Continued Strength in Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Solid quarterly results highlighted by record revenue of $30.1 million, pre-tax income of $13.6 million and fully diluted EPS of $0.38

News provided by

Co-Diagnostics

Nov 11, 2021, 16:01 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

  • Revenue increased 38.0% as compared to the prior year period to a record $30.1 million, primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test.
  • Gross profit increased 67.5% to $26.8 million, representing 89.0% of consolidated revenue due to improved product mix as compared to the prior-year period.
  • Operating income totaled $13.6 million, representing a 13.2% increase from the prior year period due to increased sales and marketing expenses as a result of increased third-party sales commissions, as well as increased research and development expenses related to the Eikon point of care technology platform.
  • Income before taxes of $13.6 million, compared to $12.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income of $11.5 million, compared to a net income of $15.7 million in the prior-year third quarter, representing $0.38 per fully diluted share, as compared to $0.53 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $83.9 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $11.5 million from June 30, 2021.
  • Operating cash flows totaled $36.2 million for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021, as compared to operating cash flows of $8.2 million during the prior year period.

"This quarter brought continued growth and strong positioning for sustainability," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our diverse international customer base, clean balance sheet and steady cash accumulation, in addition to our high-quality products whose performance has been validated by laboratories and regulatory bodies across the world, help us stand out from the crowd and all contributed to our record sales in Q3.

"An important step in our growth to becoming a leading global molecular diagnostics company is our upcoming point of care/at-home diagnostic platform," continued Egan. "We are optimistic about the potential impact this new device can have on infectious disease diagnostics, not just for COVID-19 but other diseases as well, and believe we are well positioned to maintain our trajectory of market share growth as our investments in talent and R&D continue to yield positive results."

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

  • Unveiled at-home/point-of-care testing device at AACC annual meeting.
  • Initiated corporate rebranding to better reflect expanded scope, mission, and upcoming expansion into new diagnostics verticals.
  • JV CoSara received clearance from Indian FDA-equivalent for chikungunya and dengue tests.
  • Received approval to sell the Logix Smart ABC test in Mexico.
  • Received ANVISA approval to sell Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit in Brazil.
  • Strengthened the intellectual property portfolio with new international CoPrimer™ patent.

Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Co-Diagnostics is offering the following guidance for its full year of 2021:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $96.0 million to $100.0 million
  • Diluted earnings per share forecasted to be in the $1.07 to $1.16 range, with shares outstanding expected to be approximately 30 million and a corporate effective tax rate of approximately 18.0%.

Conference Call and Webcast
Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) use of the Company's tests by laboratories, (iv) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (v) increased sales in the near-term, (vi) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (vii) anticipation of business expansion, and (viii) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

82,658,248

$

42,976,713

Marketable investment securities

1,251,285


4,335,446

Accounts receivable, net

14,589,599


12,136,833

Inventory

3,302,925


7,995,189

Prepaid expenses

485,095


369,028

Total current assets

102,287,152


67,813,209

Property and equipment, net

1,524,806


949,639

Investment in joint venture

1,034,098


1,927,125

Deferred tax asset

512,552


547,224

Total assets

$

105,358,608

$

71,237,197

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

800,003

$

598,318

Accrued expenses, current

2,055,698


2,849,503

Accrued expenses (related party), current

30,000


120,000

Income taxes payable

1,044,640


637,560

Deferred revenue

189,556


305,307

Total current liabilities

4,119,897


4,510,688

Long-term liabilities







Accrued expenses, noncurrent

1,080,358


-

Accrued expenses (related party), noncurrent

-


30,000

Total long-term liabilities

1,080,358


30,000

Total liabilities

5,200,255


4,540,688

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)







Stockholders' equity







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,894,890 and 28,558,033 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

28,895


28,558

Additional paid-in capital

53,458,589


49,157,236

Accumulated earnings

46,670,869


17,510,715

Total stockholders' equity

100,158,353


66,696,509

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

105,358,608

$

71,237,197

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

30,101,353

$

21,818,753

$

77,484,262

$

47,407,555

Cost of revenue

3,311,255


5,821,281


9,088,175


12,278,326

Gross profit

26,790,098


15,997,472


68,396,087


35,129,229

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing

4,253,091


798,474


11,303,950


1,457,148

General and administrative

2,919,498


2,203,417


8,323,620


5,853,935

Research and development

5,893,350


921,889


12,779,573


2,072,160

Depreciation and amortization

94,038


35,490


232,757


81,456

Total operating expenses

13,159,977


3,959,270


32,639,900


9,464,699

Income from operations

13,630,121


12,038,202


35,756,187


25,664,530

Other income (expense)















Interest income

11,379


29,992


36,565


75,740

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture

(64,940)


748,557


(401,288)


1,016,297

Total other income (expense)

(53,561)


778,549


(364,723)


1,092,037

Income before income taxes

13,576,560


12,816,751


35,391,464


26,756,567

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,100,594


(2,914,781)


6,231,310


(2,914,781)

Net income

$

11,475,966

$

15,731,532

$

29,160,154

$

29,671,348

Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.40

$

0.56

$

1.01

$

1.13

Diluted

$

0.38

$

0.53

$

0.98

$

1.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

28,941,357


28,084,267


28,800,450


26,172,439

Diluted

29,952,690


29,597,792


29,872,415


27,621,531

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Related Links

https://codiagnostics.com

Also from this source

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Logix Smart™ COVID-19 2-Gene Test Approved...

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics