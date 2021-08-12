Co-Diagnostics Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Solid quarterly results highlighted by revenue of $27.4 million, pre-tax income of $11.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.33

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

  • Revenue of $27.4 million, primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test, representing an increase of 13.8% as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit increased 37.6% to $24.9 million, representing 90.8% of consolidated revenue due to reduced production costs and improved product mix as compared to the prior-year period.
  • Operating income totaled $11.8 million, representing a 19.8% decrease from the prior year period due to increased sales and marketing expenses as a result of increased third-party sales commissions, as well as increased research and development expenses related to the Eikon point of care technology platform.
  • Income before taxes of $11.9 million.
  • Net income of $9.8 million, compared to a net income of $15.0 million in the prior-year first quarter, representing $0.33 per fully diluted share, as compared to $0.51 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $72.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $12.3 million from March 31, 2021.
  • Operating cash flows totaled $24.7 million for the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2021, as compared to cash used in operations of $0.3 million during the prior year period.

"We are proud to continue the momentum, delivering another strong quarter following our record results in 2020," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has done an excellent job of cultivating distributor relationships throughout the United States and abroad, which is evident in the record sales results this quarter. As new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge and affect the global population, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver high-quality diagnostic testing kits to customers throughout the world."

"Looking to the back half of 2021, we are well positioned to maintain our trajectory of growth as our significant investments in talent and R&D continue to yield positive results," continued Egan. "Our Eikon point of care technology platform has experienced several breakthrough technological advancements, including our direct saliva extraction-free PCR protocol, and a groundbreaking instrument designed to be inexpensive, easy to use, and to deliver rapid results while maintaining the superior performance of PCR. The result is a low-cost, small-footprint PCR device that we anticipate could be deployed widely in nearly every setting. We have strong cash reserves with no debt, and despite the substantial R&D investment and impact on EPS, the Eikon platform is the surest way for the Company to position itself for future growth and profitability."

A video animation illustrating the Eikon platform can be seen here.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

  • New international CoPrimer™ patent strengthened the Company's intellectual property protection for the technology underpinning the millions of molecular diagnostic test products that have been deployed in laboratories and hospitals in over 50 countries and across the United States.
  • Over 20 million tests sold to-date as of Q3 2021
  • The Logix Smart™ SARS-CoV-2 DS (Direct Saliva) obtained regulatory authorization to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in markets that accept CE markings.
  • CoSara Diagnostics was recognized for its work combating the COVID-19 surge in India and its tireless efforts to increase manufacturing of COVID-19 tests in response to the deadly wave of infections.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook:
Co-Diagnostics is offering the following guidance for its third quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $23.0 million to $25.0 million
  • Increased development expenses for our Eikon point of care technology platform
  • Diluted earnings per share forecasted to be in the $0.19 to $0.22 range, with shares outstanding expected to be approximately 30 million and a corporate effective tax rate of approximately 19.0 percent.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages, and (x) the impact that known and unknown COVID-19 variants may have on us and our products, our customers and suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)




June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,274,078

$

42,976,713

Marketable investment securities

2,109,675


4,335,446

Accounts receivable, net

12,755,952


12,136,833

Inventory

4,120,704


7,995,189

Prepaid expenses

1,039,506


369,028

Deferred tax asset

20,443


547,224

Total current assets

90,320,358


68,360,433

Property and equipment, net

1,192,901


949,639

Investment in joint venture

1,276,202


1,927,125

Total assets

$

92,789,461

$

71,237,197

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

427,144

$

598,318

Accrued expenses, current

4,001,445


2,849,503

Accrued expenses (related party), current

90,000


120,000

Income taxes payable

47,180


637,560

Deferred revenue

163,134


305,307

Total current liabilities

4,728,903


4,510,688

Long-term liabilities







Accrued expenses, noncurrent

794,615


-

Accrued expenses (related party), noncurrent

-


30,000

Total long-term liabilities

794,615


30,000

Total liabilities

5,523,518


4,540,688

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)







Stockholders' equity







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,889,890 and 28,558,033 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

28,890


28,558

Additional paid-in capital

52,042,150


49,157,236

Accumulated earnings

35,194,903


17,510,715

Total stockholders' equity

87,265,943


66,696,509

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

92,789,461

$

71,237,197

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

27,358,140

$

24,040,274

$

47,382,909

$

25,588,802

Cost of revenue

2,504,355


5,975,305


5,776,920


6,457,045

Gross profit

24,853,785


18,064,969


41,605,989


19,131,757

Operating expenses

90.8

%











Sales and marketing

5,853,313


390,191


7,050,859


658,674

General and administrative

2,468,433


2,191,034


5,404,122


3,650,518

Research and development

4,669,160


750,249


6,886,223


1,150,271

Depreciation and amortization

71,714


25,218


138,719


45,966

Total operating expenses

13,062,620


3,356,692


19,479,923


5,505,429

Income from operations

11,791,165


14,708,277


22,126,066


13,626,328

Other income (expense)















Interest income

10,529


38,173


25,186


45,748

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture

128,595


258,559


(336,348)


267,740

Total other income (expense)

139,124


296,732


(311,162)


313,488

Income before income taxes

11,930,289


15,005,009


21,814,904


13,939,816

Income tax provision

2,145,076


-


4,130,716


-

Net income

$

9,785,213

$

15,005,009

$

17,684,188

$

13,939,816

Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.34

$

0.54

$

0.62

$

0.50

Diluted

$

0.33

$

0.51

$

0.59

$

0.48

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

28,794,047


27,582,229


28,728,828


27,605,137

Diluted

29,741,265


29,152,222


29,833,955


29,094,475

