Co-Diagnostics to Host Fireside Chat on November 5th with CEO, Dwight Egan, to Discuss Recently Announced Definitive Agreement in Saudi Arabia

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will host a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11:00 am ET.

Join Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Dx, for an update on the Company's growth initiatives, including its recently announced definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to form CoMira Diagnostics and to advance the regional deployment of the Co-Dx™ PCR platform* across the Middle East.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details

Date: November 5, 2025 Time: 11:00 am ET Registration Link: https://shorturl.at/YZDb1

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on Co-Dx's Investor Relations website following the event. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to [email protected].

* The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not currently available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

