Co-Diagnostics to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan will participate in a panel discussion on diagnostics and devices hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held January 11-14.

Dr. Gottlieb is the former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner and former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Senior Advisor. The panel will be conducted on January 12th at 12:00 pm ET and can be accessed by registering for the conference here.

Mr. Egan will also be participating in a fireside chat with Yi Chen, Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright. The On-Demand session can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

