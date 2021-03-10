Co-Diagnostics to Present Point-of-Care and At Home Testing Platform at Infectious Disease Diagnostics Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting at the 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Point-Of-Care Testing Virtual Conference, held March 11-12, 2021.

The Conference website states that the event will serve as a networking place for diagnostics professionals, industry specialists, and solution providers to address the rising innovation in point-of-care testing and the way it can be used as a disease prevention tool.

At 12:10 pm ET on March 11, Mr. Egan will deliver a presentation on Co-Diagnostics' new rapid PCR point-of-care and at home testing platform currently in development, and its potential use for COVID-19 testing at businesses, schools, homes, hotels, cruise ships, airports, airplanes and other locations, as well as its applications for other infectious diseases. The Company, whose COVID-19 tests have received widespread distribution around the world, created the new platform utilizing its proprietary CoPrimer™ technology and Direct Saliva extraction-free protocols. The device is being developed and engineered for Co-Diagnostics by internationally renowned experts in rapid PCR applications, and whose previous medical device inventions are in widespread use around the world.

Participants can register to attend at the Conference link posted above. Potential customers or distributors interested in being a part of the Company's ongoing strategy to increase distribution in Europe, Africa, and Asia can contact Co-Diagnostics at: info[at]codiagnostics.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.codiagnostics.com

