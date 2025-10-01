Co-Founder and Former CEO of Google-Acquired Nik Software Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Michael J. Slater as its newest Partner and Coach.

Slater is a seasoned entrepreneur, international CEO, and executive coach. A two-time winner of the Deloitte Fast 500 Award, he brings more than 25 years of experience building and advising high-growth companies across global markets.

Michael J. Slater, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

He is best known for co-founding Nik Software, the groundbreaking digital photography company behind Snapseed, winner of the first-ever Apple iPad App of the Year. Under Slater's leadership, Nik Software grew from a startup into a global powerhouse, reaching a valuation of more than $200 million before being acquired by Google. Following the acquisition, Snapseed expanded to over 140 million users worldwide.

Throughout his career, Slater forged transformative partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, including Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. As CEO, he consistently invested in innovative technologies that created shareholder value and attracted acquisition interest from industry leaders, including Apple, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google. His vision and execution led to a five-year technology roadmap encompassing hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions, ultimately positioning his company for its acquisition by Google.

"I'm excited to welcome Michael to the CEO Coaching International team," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "Michael's track record of building and leading companies to extraordinary outcomes demonstrates the kind of vision, drive, and strategic insight that our clients aspire to. His global leadership experience will make him an invaluable partner to the CEOs and entrepreneurs we serve worldwide."

"I am incredibly excited to join CEO Coaching International," Slater said. "I have a lifelong passion for guiding entrepreneurs and have experienced firsthand the range of challenges that CEOs encounter on the path to driving high-value exits. The systematic approach of CEO Coaching International is world-class and equips companies to successfully address these challenges, regardless of their size."

Slater has been an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) since 2007 and currently serves as co-founder and CFO of Serving Good, Inc., a fast-growing nonprofit in California that operates free food markets for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and families in need.

Slater holds a B.A. in International Business from California State University Fullerton and an International MBA from the University of San Diego. He and his wife of more than 30 years have two sons and split their time between San Diego and Northern Germany.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

