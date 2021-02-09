Co-Founder of Prestige Knowledge Releases The Millionaire Mindset -- A Guide to Creating Financial Freedom

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founded by Jesse and Sean, Prestige Knowledge was created to provide information about how people can take control of their own financial future by investing in various forms of income. Jesse and Sean got their start doing the same thing: investing in stocks, dropshipping, wholesaling real estate, and more. Jesse and Sean provide the information and tools needed to succeed in building financial security rather than relying on 9 to 5 jobs that don't offer the same opportunities in helping people become financially successful.

Jesse wasn't born rich and he didn't have these opportunities handed to him — he started at square one himself. He worked at Taco Bell, Walmart, and Burger King, and ended up quitting all of them within the first two weeks because he wasn't satisfied working for someone else at a job that didn't provide the potential he saw for himself. He knew he could find his passion through investing in stocks, real estate, and dropshipping. After finding success with these streams of income, he wanted to share his knowledge with his youngest brother, and eventually, with his clients to help them achieve the life they had dreamed of.

Sean started the business with Jesse in 2018 with the goal of educating people on the same pathways they took to get them to financial freedom. He kept working on building and refining his brand to include stock trading, real estate investing, dropshipping, and other income streams. The authenticity he radiated on his social media platforms gained him more than 800k followers on TikTok and 130k followers on Instagram within seven months. He knew the platforms on which his audience were and spoke directly to them, giving raw insights into how people just like him could create the life they've always dreamed of.

With a passion and dedication to educating and inspiring people to take their financial success into their own hands, he wrote The Millionaire Mindset , a book full of nontraditional, but essential ways to increase your overall wealth. As a #1 best-selling new release, and sitting at #50 of all bestsellers, it is no get-rich-quick guide, rather it is a comprehensive guide of how to dig deep and reach financial goals. It was written to help liberate people from a life of living paycheck to paycheck and unlock the countless possibilities that lay before them. The millionaire mindset is realizing that there is no reason to be reliant on anything to make money — money is out there and it's ready to be made.

Information from Prestige Knowledge packages and insights from The Millionaire Mindset creates a comprehensive picture of what people need to revolutionize the way they make money. With a steadfast commitment to honesty, integrity, and excellence in everything they do, Jesse and Sean are proud to extend additional information videos through platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram as a way to make this information accessible to everyone. For those interested in learning more, visit https://www.prestigeknowledge.org/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Prestige Knowledge

Related Links

https://www.prestigeknowledge.org/

