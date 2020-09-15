Co-op Cycles debuts first fat-tire bike and e-bike designs for fall

"Co-op Cycles bikes are designed with input from REI members, and the line continues to resonate with the co-op community as it evolves," says Isabelle Portilla, divisional vice president REI Co-op Brands strategy and design. "In a year where bicycles sales have nearly doubled for the co-op, we're thrilled to bring these brand-new styles to our customers just in time for fall fun and freedom on two wheels."

New fat-tire mountain bike

The Co-op Cycles DRT 4.1, its first-ever, fat-tire bike is a rigid mountain bike designed to easily roll over roots, rocks, sand, and snow, as people continue turning toward outdoor exploration through the winter.

Co-op Cycles DRT 4.1 Fat-Tire Bike: this mountain bike is ideal for trail riding with a 6061 aluminum frame; 6061 aluminum fork; SRAM X1 100 Eagle™ DUB fat 5 crankset; SRAM DUB English BSA 100 mm fat bottom bracket; SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed sifters; SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed rear derailleur; SRAM Eagle, 11-50t, 12-speed rear cogs; Shimano Acera MT-400 hydraulic disc brakes; Shimano brake levers; 26" aluminum rims; 15mm thru axle front hub; 12 mm thru axle rear hub; 26x4.8 inch tire. ($1,299) .

New e-Bikes

Co-op Cycles reveals its first foray into electric pedal assist town-to-trail bikes. CTY e2.1 and e2.2 e-bikes will join the Co-op Cycles line as another bike option equipped for around-the-town riding in the city to visit friends or pick-up groceries. Both versions have a lot in common including the frame and geometry, both come with an integrated rack, low stand-over, front suspension and Shimano motor and battery. The biggest difference between the two is the motor and battery.

is a Class 1; pedal assist (20 mph max speed) bicycle with 6061 Aluminum mid-motor frame with integrated rack; 75mm travel Suntour fork; hydraulic disc brakes; Shimano Acera/Alivio drivetrain; 27.5 x 1.95 Schwalbe tires; adjustable stem; front and rear lights, memory foam saddle; center kickstand, 3 modes + walk; 50 mile pedal assist range; 50.5 lbs.; Shimano E5000 250W motor; 40Nm max torque output; Shimano E8014 36V/418Wh battery; 6.5 hour charge time . Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2: includes all of the e2.1 specs and adds: front and rear fenders; 51.9 lbs.; Shimano E6100 250W motor; 60 Nm max torque output Shimano E8010 36V/504Wh battery; 4 hour charge time ($2,199) .

"E-bikes are here to stay, and they are so much fun," adds Portilla. "We know e-bikes are helping people get outside quickly, more often and closer to home. They are great as a recovery option post injury or a fun and accessible way to start riding for the first time and they are a planet-friendly transportation alternative."

REI bike / e-bike shop services

A full-service bike retailer and dealer, REI is staffed with some of the best-trained professionals in the industry, including REI Master Technicians who are Barnett Bicycle Institute certified. In addition to regular tune-ups and maintenance, REI also provides full services for e-bikes, including diagnostic services for most major e-bike brands including all e-bikes the co-op carries. For more information and detail on local services, please visit REI's bike shop services page.

All bicycles sold at REI include a free tune-up. New bikes go through a normal break-in period, after which readjustment is important for longevity and performance. Customers who purchase any bike from REI qualify for a free tune-up within 20 hours of use or six months from purchase, whichever comes first. After that, REI members receive discounts on shop services in our stores.

REI virtual bicycle expertise

Most REI stores are open and provide curbside bike pick-up and drop off services, and for those who prefer to not visit during the pandemic, REI brings the latest in cycling, and tips from our experts, virtually through YouTube videos and Co-op Journal stories:

Where to ride

REI's Co-op Cycles e-bikes are categorized as Class 1 pedal assist (up to 20 mph), and do not include a throttle. Generally, Class 1 bikes can go anywhere other bikes can go, but laws differ from state to state.

PeopleForBikes, the dynamic voice for bicycle advocacy in America, is making it easier for customers to decipher local laws and find nearby rides and routes. This year the non-profit organization launched Ride Spot, a platform providing super simple on-screen route navigation with turn-by-turn directions and customizable maps and photo capabilities for sharing with family or friends. REI Co-op and PeopleForBikes have collaborated to include local ride cards with basic route information, a map, and a QR code to share new rider friendly local routes. Ride cards can be found in many REI stores, or sign-up for local route information online at ridespot.org.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 19 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 167 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

