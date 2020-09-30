Co-op Expands Partnership With Diebold Nixdorf To Enhance Customer Shopping Journeys Through Self-Service And Traditional Point Of Sale

Owned by around 4.6 million members, Co-op has over 60,000 employees and more than 2,600 local stores in communities, towns, villages and cities across the U.K. To ensure maximum availability for their checkout solutions, Co-op is utilizing DN AllConnect Services SM for Retail , which leverages IoT technology. Diebold Nixdorf provides implementation services, IT support and remote monitoring through this comprehensive managed services offering. This has resulted in remote resolution of nearly 80% of Co-op's self-service maintenance tickets and has contributed to achieving 99% uptime of all self-service and POS systems.

David Robertson, retail IT director at Co-op, said: "Diebold Nixdorf is a long-term, strategic partner. Through our close working and collaborative approach we have been able to consistently provide our customers with a fast and efficient checkout experience – helping to keep our communities fed quickly, easily and safely. With millions of customer transactions per week, it's critical that our systems are operating when needed. Our customers know they can count on their local Co-op for a quick and convenient shopping experience."

To ensure speedier customer transactions with shorter lanes, Co-op installed Diebold Nixdorf's EASY range of self-service solutions. Co-op was focused on reducing the number of times assistance was required during checkout, and Diebold Nixdorf worked closely with Co-op and the product development team to increase checkout speed and improve the customer experience.

Ben Gale, regional vice president and managing director, Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We've worked closely with Co-op for many years and have a strong understanding of their Member and customer-led objectives, which allowed us to quickly support them in other areas of their business. Our strong service offering – underpinned by IoT technology and cloud-based analytics – enables the remote resolution of the vast majority of incidents and is a key factor in achieving 99% availability.

Co-op is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance, legal services and health. It has a clear purpose of championing a better way of doing business for you and your communities. Owned by millions of UK consumers, the Co-op operates 2,600 food stores, over 1,000 funeral homes and it provides products to over 5,100 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited. It has more than 63,000 colleagues and an annual revenue of over £10 billion.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

