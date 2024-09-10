Diebold Nixdorf Names Kathleen Creech as Chief People Officer

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Kathleen Creech is joining the company as executive vice president, chief people officer, effective Sept. 16. She will be responsible for leading employee-focused initiatives across the organization and overseeing the global human resources (HR) strategy for 21,000 Diebold Nixdorf employees worldwide.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We are excited to have Kathleen join our executive leadership team. Her experience in leading programs that cultivate culture for technology organizations and designing strategies that put people first will serve us very well in support of our continuous improvement journey. She is a creative HR leader with a track record of building high-performing teams that deliver on key initiatives to support business success."

Ms. Creech has more than 30 years of experience in global talent management with expertise in total rewards, leadership development, change management and culture. Prior to joining Diebold Nixdorf, she served as chief people officer for Snap One, a $1 billion business that develops and manufactures innovative smart living and automation technology products and services for residential and commercial use. Ms. Creech also served as chief people officer for Manhattan Associates, a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. Prior to that, she served in HR leadership positions for NCR Corp., Willis Towers Watson and Northern Trust Retirement Consulting.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

