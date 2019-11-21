Co-Rolling in the Green

"The new Corolla and Corolla Hybrid represent significant achievements for Toyota and clearly deserve the 2020 Green Car of the Year® honor," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . "Corolla sells in huge numbers worldwide. This means the impressive fuel efficiency of both gasoline and hybrid Corollas promises to bring substantial, cumulative and meaningful reductions in carbon emissions and fuel use now and in future years."

While multiple Toyota models have finished as finalists over the years, this achievement marks just the second time Toyota has won this award since the Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2007.

"We at Toyota are truly grateful for Green Car Journal recognizing our 2020 Corolla and Corolla Hybrid as Green Car of the Year®," said Bill Fay, senior vice president of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor North America. "This award is one we've been eyeing for a while now, so it's great to get this recognition and stamp of approval. It really is a testament to the desire and effort of Toyota team members to help reduce our environmental impact, while delivering quality and choice to our customers."

The all-new 2020 Corolla and first-ever Corolla Hybrid, which launched earlier this year, brought forth a fully realized engineering and design vision, breathing new life into a subcompact segment that has faced some challenges. The Corolla Hybrid provides impressive fuel efficiency with up to an EPA-estimated 53 city MPG, while also serving as the most affordable Hybrid in the Toyota lineup. Pair these new sedan offerings with the Corolla Hatchback, and sales of the total Corolla line are holding steady in a segment that is down over 15 percent in 2019.

