CO2 LASER LENSES FOR CUTTING PRECISION SEALS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of field-replacement CO2 laser lenses for use in cutting precision seals, gaskets, and other parts from silicone, rubber, PTFE, and other materials where high accuracy tolerances within microns are often required.

Capable of laser cutting complex geometries for manufacturing precision seals, gaskets, and other parts, Laser Research CO2 laser lenses leave smooth, clean edges that need little or no post processing.
Laser Research CO2 Lenses come in sizes from 0.5" to 1.0" O.D. and include focal lengths from 1.0" to 2.0" and are offered with dual-band anti-reflective coatings to aid in system alignment. Capable of laser cutting complex geometries for manufacturing precision seals, gaskets, and other parts, it leaves smooth, clean edges that need little or no post processing.

Ideally suited for replacement by users to prevent downtime, Laser Research CO2 Lenses fit most popular lasers including Amada®, Coherent®, Cincinnati®, Epilog®, Mazak®, Synrad®, Trumpf®, and Universal® lasers. These optics meet OEM and ISO-10111 specifications and are in-stock for immediate shipment.

Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Delivery is from stock within 24-hours from receipt of order.

