OPTICAL LENSES & WINDOWS FABRICATED TO CUSTOMER SPECIFICATIONS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced precision optics custom fabricated from ZnSe, ZnS, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials for use in a wide range of applications.

Laser Research Custom Optics can be precision fabricated from zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials. Available as plano-convex and plano-concave lenses, and as windows in round, rectangular, and square shapes, they can include special features such as steps, holes, flats, and wedges for mounting.

Manufactured in sizes from 0.5" to 5" O.D. with various thicknesses and typical dimensional tolerances of ±0.001 to ±0.005", Laser Research Custom Optics can be supplied with various A/R coatings. Conforming to ISO-10110 specs., surface finishes of 10 waves to one-tenth wave flatness and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig can be provided.

Laser Research Custom Optics are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

