OPTICAL LENSES & WINDOWS FABRICATED TO CUSTOMER SPECIFICATIONS

News provided by

Laser Research Optics

Oct 28, 2025, 09:15 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced precision optics custom fabricated from ZnSe, ZnS, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials for use in a wide range of applications.

Laser Research Custom Optics can be precision fabricated from zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials. Available as plano-convex and plano-concave lenses, and as windows in round, rectangular, and square shapes, they can include special features such as steps, holes, flats, and wedges for mounting.

Continue Reading
Laser Research Custom Optics can be precision fabricated from zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials in a wide range of sizes..
Laser Research Custom Optics can be precision fabricated from zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials in a wide range of sizes..

Manufactured in sizes from 0.5" to 5" O.D. with various thicknesses and typical dimensional tolerances of ±0.001 to ±0.005", Laser Research Custom Optics can be supplied with various A/R coatings. Conforming to ISO-10110 specs., surface finishes of 10 waves to one-tenth wave flatness and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig can be provided.

Laser Research Custom Optics are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
www.laserresearchoptics.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

MEDICAL LASER OPTICS PRECISELY MADE FOR Nd:YAG LASERS

MEDICAL LASER OPTICS PRECISELY MADE FOR Nd:YAG LASERS

Laser Research Optics has introduced custom manufactured zinc selenide (ZnSe) lenses, output couplers, and mirrors that are optimized for Nd:YAG...
LASER BEAM SPLITTERS ZnSe WITH S OR P POLARIZATION COATINGS

LASER BEAM SPLITTERS ZnSe WITH S OR P POLARIZATION COATINGS

Laser Research Optics has introduced a broad line of laser beam splitters that are offered in a wide range of sizes for lasers from 100 Watts up....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics