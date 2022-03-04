CO2 Optimization - module of NDC Simulation Suite developed by MIBCON NDC

"With this module, it is possible to automatically collect CO2 raw material data, calculate the total cradle-to-gate carbon footprint at the level of finished products or product categories, and compare different product compositions or variants. All while keeping the full audit trail of the calculation. With that, we give our customers an unmatched ability to manage, forecast and monitor their carbon footprint, " says Vladislav Štefaňák, Chief Executive Officer at MIBCON NDC. "Furthermore, the overall impact on CO2 production can be analyzed in terms of the most carbon-intensive materials and types of emission factors. "

Karel Jiřík, Head of Product at MIBCON NDC, adds: "This module also gives you the ability to report on all the three scopes of emission factors split by production plants or business units, and automatically control the availability of the CO2 input data and reliability of the calculation. At the end of the process, any finished product can also get equipped with the automatically generated CO2 certificate, indicating the total product carbon intensity."

What differentiates the product from its competitors?

"The beauty is in its simplicity and speed of calculation," Karel Jiřík enthusiastically explains. "From the data collection to the report generation, everything runs automatically with minimal need of human interaction. The results are available in almost real-time, in any granularity and complexity of bill of materials."

"I think accurate targeting of the sustainability initiatives and selection of the most cost vs impact-efficient strategies is becoming increasingly important as many companies are forced to reconsider their carbon footprint targets in the shadow of the very unfortunate past weeks. I would simply not like to see the incredible environmentally-sound momentum of the recent years simply fade away now. And that's why we came up with this product. It became a bit of a personal thing", he adds.

The CO2 Optimization module is one of the four modules (Product Costing, BoM Management, CO2 Optimization, Supplier Strategy) within the entire NDC Simulation Suite.

The modules can be freely combined, but the entire NDC Simulation Suite enables companies with an extensive product portfolio to automatically perform complete simulations of production processes. It allows immediate simulation and prediction of the impact of any changes in production to gain the right knowledge to take the right actions.

"Depending on your goals and organizational ecosystem, you can combine CO2 data with other modules to be able to simulate and control the entire production process. All modules of the NDC Simulation set can be deployed in practically any technological environment because they support most of the commonly used integration standards," says Vladislav Štefaňák.

Karel Jiřík concludes that "overall, the NDC Simulation Suite delivers real-time production simulations in an integrated, user-centred environment – so you can identify the best product and operational strategies with the minimal operational investment of time and effort!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759689/MIBCON_NDC_Simulation_Suite.jpg

SOURCE MIBCON NDC