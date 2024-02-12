COACH INTRODUCES FALL 2024 COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach debuted its Fall 2024 collection with a runway show at The James B. Duke House. The next unveiling of Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of heritage as reimagined by today's generation, the experience recontextualized the house's authentic New York legacy and codes of luxury through the lens of self-expression.

Coach Fall 2024
Further evolving Vevers' vision of American classicism juxtaposed with youthful counter-culture attitude, Fall 2024 introduced heritage archetypes in leather, denim, and cotton, lovingly distressed to offer a statement about the beauty and value of garments with character and a story. In outerwear, the house continued to build upon house icons like the trench coat, and leather and shearling jackets, while also introducing a reinterpretation of the cardigan jacket in distressed materials drawn from workwear. In addition, the house explored tailoring and dress silhouettes, introducing tuxedo jackets and trousers, contrasted with collegiate hoodies and school blazers custom-embroidered with unique Coach crests and the initials and last names of the models who walked the show.

Fall 2024 continued to build upon Coach (Re)Loved, its program for exploring circular craft that gives a second life to pre-loved Coach bags and materials, introducing denim, leather and shearling pieces crafted from second-hand materials, patchworked into new designs. In addition, the house reimagined taffeta party dresses into tops and skirts with a counter-culture feeling. Also as part of Vevers' vision of redefining craft through the lens of sustainability and circularity, the house continued to work with regenerative materials throughout the collection, establishing new standards for everyday materials.

In leathergoods, Coach introduced its New York collection, debuting the Brooklyn bag and the Empire Carryall in the house's iconic leathers, bringing playful proportions to legacy silhouettes. It also introduced a new iteration of the Tabby bag, the Times Square Tabby, in love-worn, washed nappa and velvet. The looks were finished with charms inspired by New York souvenirs, including figurines of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, yellow taxis, and post-cards featuring personalized messages written to each model.

"My vision for Fall was to explore the archetypes of codes of luxury, recontextualized through the progressive spirit of New York today," said Vevers. "I was inspired by the city as a setting for love stories old and new, the tension between the romantic and picturesque and the real and spontaneous that is unique here. Embracing and celebrating love-worn textures and repurposed materials is critical to this vision. For us, it's about finding joy and purpose in being present, and championing the way the next generation is redefining heritage in their own way."

Held at the James B. Duke House on New York's Upper East Side, the presentation brought Vevers' vision to life through archival-inspired Coach décor, contrasted with the attitude of the collection and street-casted models. Emphasizing intimacy and spaces where all are free to express themselves, the show offered guests a front-row look at the collection and imagined a "Coach Club of New York City," along with ID cards filled out by the Coach Family as they entered the house. The soundtrack featured versions of "Moon River," including new compositions by music director Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes.

A curated selection of pieces from Fall 2024, including the Brooklyn bag and ready-to-wear featuring the collection's bow motif, as well as a limited series of upcrafted Coach (Re)Loved bags painted with iconic Coach and New York motifs, are available to buy now online and at Coach SoHo and Coach House on Fifth Avenue. 

Show and Collection Assets:

RUNWAY IMAGES (ISIDORE MONTAG)
DETAIL IMAGES (ISIDORE MONTAG)
FRONT ROW (BFA IMAGES)
FIRST LOOKS (BFA IMAGES)
ARRIVALS (BFA IMAGES)
BEAUTY (BFA IMAGES)
VIDEO ( B LIVE )
COLLECTION NOTES

Show Credits:

STYLIST: OLIVIER RIZZO
SET DESIGNER: STEFAN BECKMAN
MUSIC: FABRIZIO MORETTI
CASTING: ASHLEY BROKAW
HAIR: GUIDO PALAU
MAKEUP: DAME PAT MCGRATH
NAILS: NAOMI YASUDA
LIGHTING DESIGN: NICK GRAY RENEGADE DESIGN
LIGHTING PRODUCTION: 4 WALL
AUDIO: ADI WORLDWIDE
STAGING: 11TH STREET WORKSHOP
VIDEO: B LIVE
PHOTOGRAPHY: ISIDORE MONTAG
EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION, FASHION SERVICES AND MEDIA RELATIONS: KCD

About Coach
Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY #CoachFall24

CONTACT:

Amanda Garcia Santana, Global Head of PR and Celebrity Relations
[email protected] 

Brooke Hudson, Director, Global Brand Communications
[email protected]

