Coach Launches Fall 2019 Global Advertising Campaign

To bring the campaign to life, Vevers worked with new Coach collaborators photographer Juergen Teller and director Todd Tourso, as well as stylist Venetia Scott, makeup artist Dick Page and hair stylist Christiaan.

"Juergen was my instinctive choice for Fall," said Vevers. "He is able to create the warm, unpretentious and playful spirit I wanted. He is known for capturing the unique essence of his subjects, and is able to reveal the humanity and authentic personalities of our cast. His portrait of our home, New York City, is new and fresh in a way that speaks to my evolved vision for the house and the inclusive, unapologetic and free-spirited attitude that defines us."

The campaign shows the new global cast in iconic locations around New York City, including the Lower East Side, Central Park, the Manhattan Ferry, Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park. It spotlights the house's new Fall bags, including the Tabby shoulder bag, the Troupe tote and the Rivington backpack, and gives each member of the cast the opportunity to candidly share what drives and inspires them.

The films, directed by Tourso, the creative mind behind Beyoncé's iconic music videos and films, will be released throughout the season—kicking off with a hero film, followed by a series of vignettes featuring the individual cast members. With poetic narration by Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi, the unique films share the spirit of New York City, inspiring 21st Century Dreamers everywhere to believe in themselves and life's infinite possibilities.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. Coach products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

