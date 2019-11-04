Coach Presents "Wonder For All" A Holiday Campaign Championing Inclusivity, Optimism And Authenticity

Photographed by Juergen Teller, who debuted his first campaign for Coach this fall, the colorful, irreverent print campaign highlights the individuality of the campaign's cast members. Set on the Upper West Side and featuring Shahidi, Moss, Megan Thee Stallion as well as model Fernanda Ly, actor Miles Heizer and an unexpected feathered friend, it sees the cast in joyful, unfiltered scenes that highlight the house's spirit of playfulness and the authentic self-expression that defines New York City.

The campaign also introduces the house's new Horse and Carriage collection. Seen on Kate Moss and a new version of the Kat Saddle Bag, the collection reimagines Coach's iconic Horse and Carriage motif as a cool, colorful pattern on bags and ready-to-wear. First introduced in the 1950s, the Horse and Carriage is a symbol of Coach's legacy of leathercraft and New York heritage, and the house's first-ever code.

"Wonder For All" is also a series of short films written and directed by Bunny Kinney. Featuring Spike and Tonya Lee, actress Camila Morrone, winner of Season 8 of Ru Paul's Drag Race Bob the Drag Queen, and writer, actor and producer Ben Sinclair, as well as special appearances by the Shahidi family and the Newark Boys Choir, the films celebrate the magic and spontaneous fun of being together during the most festive time of year.

Coach customers in Japan will be able to play a limited-edition Rexy holiday video game where the house's beloved mascot snowboards through animated Coach worlds with the goal of reaching the holiday party.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. Coach products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

EDITORIAL CREDIT: Coach

IMAGE CREDIT: © 2019 Juergen Teller

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #WonderForAll; #CoachNY

CONTACT:

Amanda Peña, Director, Global Brand Communications

212 946 3854 / apena@coach.com

Kate Mack, Director, Global Celebrity and Influencer Relations

212 946 7803 / kmack@coach.com

SOURCE Coach, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coach.com

