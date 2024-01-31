Coach Prime knows eating almonds daily can help many people own their prime with their exercise recovery benefits, which is why he's partnered with California Almonds. Initial research , funded by the Almond Board of California, conducted among 64 U.S. adults ages 30-65 who are occasional exercisers, found that those who ate almonds daily experienced reduced fatigue and tension, better leg-back strength during recovery, and decreased muscle damage during the first day of recovery.1 This is just one of the reasons why Coach Prime loves to eat almonds and why he wants you to join in owning your offseason with the start of National Recover Day.

"You need to know the importance of putting in the work all year round so you can own your PRIME," said Sanders. "That's why California Almonds and I are declaring the day after the Big Game 'National Recover Day', so everyone can take their offseason to the next level. As soon as the clock stops, it's time to get ready for the next game, which is why I recover with almonds. The grind doesn't stop."

National Recover Day is the kickoff moment to change the game in how people think about the offseason and implement the mentality of owning your prime, always. Whether it's starting to eat a healthy snack like almonds or prioritizing getting an adequate amount of sleep, Coach Prime wants the nation to join him in the challenge to own your prime during the offseason. Visit almonds.com/own-your-prime for actionable steps from Coach Prime himself day in and day out so you can make the most of the offseason just like Coach Prime.

This offseason, be smart about exercise recovery, commit to owning your prime starting on Monday, February 12th, National Recover Day, and eat almonds daily as part of your exercise recovery routine. To set yourself up for success as you embark on your offseason journey and embrace the prime mentality, visit almonds.com and follow California Almonds on Facebook , Instagram and X.

