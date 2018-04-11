"Coachella Radio" Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

SiriusXM's Coachella Radio, the limited-run channel, will feature music by artists who will be performing at Coachella 2018 leading up to the festival. Coachella Radio will then provide continuous coverage of the festival both weekends with live performances, artist interviews, as well as exclusive Coachella news and happenings. Select performances will also air on other SiriusXM channels including Alt Nation, The Spectrum, SiriusXMU, Hip Hop Nation, The Heat and more. When not airing live performances, SiriusXM will air highlights from the previous day, as well as continuously playing the music of emerging and established artists who are scheduled to perform at Coachella. SiriusXM was the first radio broadcaster to broadcast Coachella live in 2015.

The broadcast will include interviews and live concert performances from Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Kygo, Cardi B, The War on Drugs, Portugal. The Man, alt-J, Bleachers, Migos, St. Vincent, Vance Joy, HAIM, Vince Staples, Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, David Byrne, ODESZA, Deorro, 6LACK and many more.

"Coachella is a can't miss event for music fans, and SiriusXM will be there to bring our listeners more than 40 hours of live performances, as well as backstage interviews and coverage, from some of music's biggest stars at North America's most anticipated music festival. With a lineup this year that is a celebration of music that crosses genres and generations – from Nile Rodgers & Chic to The Weeknd; from David Byrne to ODESZA; and evergreen favorites ranging from Jamiroquai to A Perfect Circle -- SiriusXM listeners will have access to one of the most incredibly diverse musical experiences ever," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our broadcast will include major artists such as Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Post Malone, Kygo, and St. Vincent, but also an array of emerging artists just beginning to make their mark. We love bringing our subscribers, wherever they may be, inside the vibe, atmosphere, and music of this big festival."

SiriusXM's Coachella Radio will launch on channel 29 on Thursday, April 12 and will air through Wednesday, April 25. The channel will also be available through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's 2018 lineup will include The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Eminem, SZA, HAIM, ODESZA, Kygo, Tyler, the Creator, Portugal. The Man, Jamiroquai, David Byrne, Migos, St. Vincent, alt-J, A Perfect Circle, The War on Drugs, Post Malone, Cardi B, Vince Staples, Fleet Foxes, Miguel, Soulwax, Chromeo, King Krule, Jean-Michel Jarre, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Illenium, Daniel Caesar, BØRNS, Kamasi Washington, Kali Uchis, Louis The Child, French Montana and many more.

For more details about broadcast times go to SiriusXM.com/coachella.

