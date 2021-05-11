CoachHub Answers Demand for Employee Well-being Support With CoachHub Wellbeing™ Accessible Coaching Solution

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the leading digital coaching platform, announced today the global launch of its new mental health coaching solution, CoachHub Wellbeing, designed to improve employee well-being in a judgment-free way with the support of expert coaches.

Employees have struggled with multiple crises in the past year, leaving business and HR leaders looking for ways to show empathy and support for their people through well-being solutions that support mental health.

"The past year has seen a much-needed increase in recognizing the importance of supporting mental health and well-being in the workplace," CoachHub co-founder and CEO Yannis Niebelschütz said. "With the launch of CoachHub Wellbeing, we're meeting the skyrocketing demand for personalized, tailored, and ongoing mental well-being training, with a focus on empowering coachees with the tools for self-sufficient growth and development."

Mental health is one of the leading causes of long-term health leave in the workplace. According to a National Institute of Health study done before the pandemic, human capital loss to mental illness was estimated at $50 billion. The upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in anxiety and depression, making it vital for companies to engage in proactive measures to prevent burnout and stress from becoming a pandemic targeting the workforce.

CoachHub Wellbeing was developed to support employees across the full spectrum of mental health to maximize well-being. The program works with CoachHub's traditional business coaching to promote and encourage mental wellness by providing a framework for people to discuss their issues with a highly trained professional who will help them develop tailored and personal coping mechanisms.

How CoachHub Wellbeing works

Participants are matched with one of CoachHub's professionally certified coaches following a comprehensive and confidential mental health assessment. All coaches in the CoachHub Wellbeing program are specialists in well-being counseling. Many earned advanced therapy or counseling credentials. CoachHub's proprietary AI technology matches each participant with the best coach for their specific needs, ensuring all support is implicitly tailored and personalized.

CoachHub's global reach ensures that multilingual sessions can be offered across markets with more than 2,500 certified business coaches in 60 countries.

Coachees work biweekly with their coaches, focusing on topics important to the individual like emotional resilience, compassionate leadership, and stress management. The self-directed learning approach empowers the coachee to help themselves and realize their full potential, incorporating positive psychology methods to strengthen existing skills and attributes.

"Scientific research has consistently proved the positive impact of coaching for individuals," coaching psychologist, researcher, and author Jonathan Passmore said. "During periods of organizational change or simply as part of creating healthier workplaces, companies should leverage well-being coaching to help staff cope with the challenges of change and enable their staff to deliver their best. As we begin the return to the office, employers should be planning how they can leverage coaching to support staff through this transition and to flourish in the new normal."

Anonymized analytics

Confidentiality is at the core of CoachHub Wellbeing, giving employees a sense of assurance that they can speak freely with coaches who are independent of their organization. The company can still receive fully anonymized aggregate data to use when examining and improving the overall mental health of their teams.

The program also provides a broad library of accompanying materials to support each coachee's ongoing mental health development, including micro-learnings, group discussion circles, and webinars.

"Our unique technology and world-leading in-house Coaching Lab give us the expertise to deliver this program to an exceptionally high standard," Niebelschütz said. "We are excited to be part of the journey toward improving mental health for the leaders of the future."

To find out more about CoachHub Wellbeing, please visit https://coachhub.io/ .

About CoachHub

CoachHub is a leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable, and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance, and increased retention.

CoachHub's global pool of coaches consists of over 2,500 certified business coaches in 60 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 50 languages. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital, and Speedinvest.

For more information, you can visit www.coachhub.io .

SOURCE CoachHub

Related Links

http://www.coachhub.io

