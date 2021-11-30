CoachHub Launches Prestigious Science Council to Guide Individual and Organizational Transformations

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the world's leading digital coaching platform, announced today the launch of its Science Council — a group of world-class coaching experts who will focus on the scientific foundation of CoachHub's mission to democratize coaching worldwide. The group of renowned coaching experts will further strengthen CoachHub's market-leading approach to talent development and driving business outcomes.

The council will include 12 prominent coaching experts from nine countries around the world, bringing diverse perspectives. In the coming months, the Science Council will set a research agenda geared toward increasing the impact of individual coaching and the effects upskilling can have across organizations.

"The launch of this impressive council will further bolster CoachHub's leading science-based approach to coaching employees and improving employee engagement, productivity, as well as retaining top talent," said Prof. Jonathan Passmore, Senior Vice President of Coaching at CoachHub and Professor of Coaching & Behavioral Change at Henley Business School. "Not only will this group help advise on best practices for our team of coaches, but their expertise will also continue to drive innovation in CoachHub's technology platform and offerings."

CoachHub's technology brings together people development practices with AI-matching technology to connect individuals to over 3,000 certified business and well-being coaches across 70 countries and 60 languages.

"Companies and organizations around the world trust CoachHub because our coaching solution is scalable and backed by science," CoachHub CEO and co-founder Yannis Niebelschütz said. "Our new Science Council will focus on staying ahead of the trends and meeting individual and organizational needs now and into the future."

Passmore will act as Chairman of CoachHub's Science Council, whose members announced today include the following renowned experts:

Professor Richard Boyatzis ( United States )

( ) Dr. Marshall Goldsmith ( United States )

( ) Dr. Terrence Maltbia ( United States )

( ) Dr. Ruth Wageman ( United States )

( ) Professor David Clutterbuck ( United Kingdom )

( ) Dr. Yi-Ling Lai ( Hong Kong )

( ) Professor Carsten Schermuly , Ph.D. ( Germany )

, Ph.D. ( ) Professor Philippe Rosinski ( Belgium )

( ) Dr. Suzy Green ( Australia )

( ) Lyra Puspa ( Indonesia )

) Dr. Gil Bozer ( Israel )

( ) Dr.Jabulil Msimango-Galawe ( South Africa )

The launch of the Science Council comes on the heels of CoachHub's announcement of a record $110 million Series B funding round. The infusion of new capital will help CoachHub continue its rapid growth in global markets.

