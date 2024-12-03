CoachHub Secures $42M in Growth Financing from HSBC Innovation Banking UK to Fuel AI Innovation and Product Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching platform, today announced that it has secured a $40 million growth financing facility from HSBC Innovation Banking UK. This capital injection will enable CoachHub to accelerate its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and further expand its product offerings. The transaction is a key strategic decision for CoachHub to drive rapid innovation while safeguarding employee equity and promoting long-term value creation.

In aligning with HSBC Innovation Banking UK, CoachHub is collaborating with a financial institution that supports innovators across all life stages. This collaboration is set to advance CoachHub's reach and impact in a rapidly evolving digital coaching market.

The funding will enable CoachHub to further deliver its vision of integrating cutting-edge technology with a human-centred approach. As these efforts expand, more organizations will be empowered to navigate complex talent development challenges and create meaningful change across diverse teams, boosting productivity and ensuring long-term adaptability.

Matti Niebelschütz, CEO of CoachHub, commented: "AI plays a crucial role in our growth strategy, allowing us to deliver powerful, personalized coaching experiences at scale to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This strategic capital marks a significant milestone as we further our mission to democratize coaching, making it accessible and impactful for people worldwide - especially at a time when support and resilience are critical to navigating change."

Jean-Laurent Pelissier, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Software at HSBC Innovation Banking UK, commented: "It's been a pleasure to provide financing support to CoachHub, enabling the business to drive investment into AI and enhance its product offering. CoachHub's unique proposition has a positive impact on the development of talent across organizations, and we look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow and innovate."

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global digital coaching platform, empowering organizations to create scalable and measurable personalized coaching programs for their entire workforce. CoachHub's global pool of coaches includes more than 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 80 languages. Serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide, CoachHub's innovative coaching programs are based on proprietary scientific research and development from our Innovation Lab. CoachHub is backed by leading investors including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, and Partech. CoachHub is committed to creating a greener future. The company is certified carbon neutral and its environmental management is certified according to ISO14001.

About HSBC Innovation Banking UK

HSBC Innovation Banking provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. HSBC Innovation Banking UK is a subsidiary of HSBC Group, benefiting from its stability, strong credit rating and international reach to help fuel its growth.

© 2024 HSBC Innovation Bank Limited. All rights reserved. HSBC Innovation Bank Limited (trading as HSBC Innovation Banking) is registered in England and Wales at Alphabeta, 14-18 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1BR, UK (Company Number 12546585). HSBC Innovation Bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority (Firm Reference Number 543146). HSBC Innovation Bank Limited is part of the HSBC Group. HSBC Innovation Bank Limited is committed to making its website and related documents accessible to everyone. Learn more on www.hsbcinnovationbanking.com/accessibility

Media Contact

Alyssa Newby

PANBlast for CoachHub

[email protected]

SOURCE CoachHub