CoAdvantage Expands to National Partnership with Kaiser Permanente

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), one of the nation's top 3 privately held professional employer organizations (PEO) and a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, announced today it has expanded its relationship with one of the nation's top health care providers, Kaiser Permanente, to offer health insurance plans to its customers in two additional growth markets. The partnership includes new plan portfolios in Colorado and Georgia as well as expanded plan options in California.

"Kaiser Permanente has a unique value proposition and loyal subscriber base. We are excited to leverage this growing relationship to further differentiate CoAdvantage," said John McAllister, Senior Vice President, Health & Welfare Benefits at CoAdvantage. "Our transition to the National Accounts team will provide us with more flexibility to expand our client's options to complement our other partnerships. California, Colorado and Georgia are key markets for us and we are now well-positioned with a unique product offering that supports our continued growth plans."

"We are very excited about the national partnership with CoAdvantage and are confident Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model can help enhance the CoAdvantage value experience for their customers," said Joe Scheidler, Vice President National Accounts at Kaiser.

In the past year, CoAdvantage merged with several regional and national PEO's, including PEMCO, Total HR, and Remedy Employer Services.

About CoAdvantage

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CoAdvantage, Inc. is a leader in human resource solutions, providing Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. CoAdvantage serves 4,500 clients and 90,000 work site employees across all 50 states, with the main offices in Florida, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. For more information, visit www.coadvantage.com.

About Kaiser Permanente

Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente is recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. It has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of its more than 12.3 million members and the communities it serves. Care for members and patients is focused on total health and guided by the Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Its expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. For more information, visit www.kaiserpermanente.org

