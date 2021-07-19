CoAdvantage Names Lori Martin as Next Chief Financial Officer

BRADENTON, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), today announced Peter Grabowski Jr, will be stepping down from the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2021 and will continue as a special advisor to the CEO and CFO beginning early next year.

Grabowski joined CoAdvantage in 2017 with over 20 years of experience serving as chief financial officer for various companies. His leadership of the company's finance organization played a significant role in the current solid financial condition of the company.

"Peter's leadership and unwavering commitment have contributed greatly to the growth and profitability of CoAdvantage," said Clint Burgess, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our deep appreciation to Peter for his dedication and contributions to the success of CoAdvantage over these many years."

With double digit profitable growth in place, the company is promoting its next CFO from within, naming current Senior Vice President of Finance, Lori Martin, as successor effective January 1, 2022.

Martin has been instrumental in merger & acquisition initiatives and executing the company's profitable growth strategy. Her solid leadership skills have resulted in the development of a highly trained and efficient finance organization. She worked in multiple industries in both the public and private sectors, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and Marriott International, before entering the PEO industry in 2015.

"Lori has the experience and a proven track record at CoAdvantage," said Mr. Grawbowski. "For the last six years, Lori has done an outstanding job in contributing to the profitable growth of CoAdvantage and in realizing shareholder value, and has all the attributes required of a chief financial officer. I am extremely confident in her ability to succeed me next year and to be instrumental in driving continued improved performance."

