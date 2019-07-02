CoAdvantage Partners with Local High School to Offer a Paid STEM Internship Program

TAMPA, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), one of the nation's top three privately held professional employer organizations (PEO) and a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, has partnered with Pasco County's Wendell Krinn Technical High School ("KTech") to offer a summer STEM internship program.

"Our hope with the program is that the graduates learn how the concepts they studied in school apply in the real world, and that they gain hands on exposure to resume-boosting tools and trades," said Scott Tumelty, KTech's cyber security teacher, who recommended students to the program.

Over the course of nine weeks, the interns will work at CoAdvantage on various projects and initiatives in the areas of information security, desktop engineering and network infrastructure.

"We are excited to offer a program that helps bring along the next generation of technologists and cultivates local talent," said Mark Zimmerman, Chief Information Officer of CoAdvantage.

About CoAdvantage

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CoAdvantage, Inc. is a leader in human resource solutions, providing Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. CoAdvantage serves 4,500 clients and 90,000 work site employees across all 50 states, with the main offices in Florida, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. For more information, visit www.coadvantage.com.

About KTech

Wendell Krinn Technical High School provides students in West Pasco access to 14 different technical education programs, including auto collision/repair, biomedical sciences, commercial art, computer systems, cosmetology, culinary arts, cybersecurity, digital cinema, electricity, HVAC, marine service, robotics and welding. For more information, visit https://wkths.pasco.k12.fl.us/.

SOURCE CoAdvantage

Related Links

www.coadvantage.com

