Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market - US to Have the Lion's Share Among the 7MM's | DelveInsight

The market for coagulation factor deficiency treatments is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders. Innovations in therapeutic options and improved patient access to healthcare contribute to the expanding coagulation factor deficiency market landscape.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, coagulation factor deficiency emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for coagulation factor deficiency was found to be USD 13.5 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. The total 7MM prevalent cases of coagulation factor deficiency in 2023 were 105K out of which the highest prevalent cases were estimated in the United States .

out of which the highest prevalent cases were estimated in . Leading coagulation factor deficiency companies such as Novo Nordisk, Spark Therapeutics, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Biotest AG, Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Apcintex), Staidson Biopharma Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Bayer, and others are developing novel coagulation factor deficiency drugs that can be available in the coagulation factor deficiency market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel coagulation factor deficiency drugs that can be available in the coagulation factor deficiency market in the coming years. The promising coagulation factor deficiency therapies in the pipeline include Concizumab (NN7415), RG6357 (SPK-8011), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774 ), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (MIM8), BT524, SERPINPC, STSP-0601, BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others.

and others. In March 2024 , ReciBioPharm signed a collaboration agreement with GeneVentiv Therapeutics, a preclinical gene therapy company, to advance the development of an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based universal gene therapy for hemophilia, and reportedly the first to treat hemophilia patients with inhibitors.

signed a collaboration agreement with GeneVentiv Therapeutics, a preclinical gene therapy company, to advance the development of an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based universal gene therapy for hemophilia, and reportedly the first to treat hemophilia patients with inhibitors. In June 2023 , the FDA accepted the company's BLA for fidanacogene elaparvovec for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B. In parallel, the European marketing authorization application (MAA) for fidanacogene elaparvovec has also been accepted and is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

, the FDA accepted the company's BLA for fidanacogene elaparvovec for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B. In parallel, the European marketing authorization application (MAA) for fidanacogene elaparvovec has also been accepted and is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In May 2023 , Novo Nordisk notified the National Hemophilia Foundation that they had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their investigational, subcutaneous therapy concizumab. While Novo Nordisk had anticipated potential FDA approval of the therapy in the Spring of 2023, the additional information outlined in the CRL will stretch that timeline.

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Overview

Coagulation factor deficiency diseases, also referred to as bleeding or clotting disorders, encompass a range of inherited or acquired conditions marked by the absence or malfunction of specific proteins essential for blood clotting. These proteins, known as coagulation factors, are vital for stopping bleeding by forming clots to close injured blood vessels.

There are several coagulation factors, labeled from I to XIII, that function in a complex and coordinated way to achieve hemostasis. Deficiencies in any of these factors can cause abnormal bleeding, varying in severity from mild to severe, depending on the specific factor affected and the extent of the deficiency.

Blood disorders are typically diagnosed by examining a range of symptoms and conducting various blood tests, which differ depending on the specific factor involved. Coagulation factor I deficiency is generally identified through a series of blood tests that measure the amount of fibrinogen in the blood. However, a low fibrinogen level can sometimes indicate liver or kidney disorders. For coagulation factor II, diagnosis is usually made using prothrombin time (PT) and partially activated thromboplastin time (aPTT) tests. Deficiency levels can range from 2% to 50% of normal, with patients at or near 50% usually experiencing normal or no bleeding issues.

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation

The coagulation factor deficiency epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current coagulation factor deficiency patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The coagulation factor deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Coagulation Factor Deficiency Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Factor-Specific Coagulation Factor Deficiency Prevalent Cases

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Treatment Market

The treatment of coagulation factor deficiency typically involves replacing the missing factor in the blood, supplemented by additional therapies when bleeding persists. There are several treatments available for managing coagulation factor deficiencies. For moderate conditions like mucosal tract hemorrhage or heavy menstruation, physicians often prescribe antifibrinolytic drugs and hormones. Discovered after 1950, therapies such as Aminocaproic acid (EACA) and tranexamic acid (TA) help stabilize clots in areas like the mouth, bladder, and uterus. These adjunctive therapies are also beneficial for dental surgeries but are less effective for internal bleeding. These medications can be administered orally or by injection.

ESPEROCT (Turoctocog alfa pegol, also known as N8-GP) is an extended half-life glycopegylated factor VIII molecule used for routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes, on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, and perioperative management of bleeding.

This product has been evaluated in five prospective, multi-center clinical trials involving previously treated patients with severe hemophilia A and no history of inhibitors. The results of these trials have shown that the overall safety profile of ESPEROCT is comparable to other long-acting FVIII products, with no safety concerns identified after more than 5 years of clinical exposure.

JIVI (antihemophilic factor [recombinant] PEGylated-aucl), developed by Bayer, is designed for previously treated adults and adolescents (12 years and older) with hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency). It is used for:

On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes

Perioperative management of bleeding

Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.

JIVI functions by replacing the deficient or absent factor VIII (FVIII) in patients with hemophilia A. It is also known as Damoctocog alfa pegol.

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Concizumab (NN7415): Novo Nordisk

RG6357 (SPK-8011): Roche (Spark Therapeutics)

Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774 ): Sanofi (Genzyme)/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

): Sanofi (Genzyme)/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Marstacimab (PF-06741086): Pfizer

NNC0365-3769 A (MIM8): Novo Nordisk A/S

BT524: Biotest AG

SERPINPC: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Apcintex)

STSP-0601: Staidson Biopharma Inc.

BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII): Bayer/Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Dynamics

The coagulation factor deficiency market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The coagulation factor deficiency market is primarily driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders is a significant driver, as these conditions require ongoing management and treatment with coagulation factor concentrates. Advances in biotechnology have led to the development of novel therapies, such as recombinant and plasma-derived coagulation factors, which offer improved safety and efficacy profiles, further stimulating market growth.

Additionally, rising awareness about bleeding disorders and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment has led to increased demand for coagulation factor products. Government initiatives and support for rare disease treatment, along with favorable reimbursement policies, are also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering new treatments and improving existing ones are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of coagulation factor deficiency, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the coagulation factor deficiency market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the coagulation factor deficiency market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the coagulation factor deficiency market. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of treatment, particularly with recombinant and plasma-derived therapies, which limits accessibility for many patients. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness and diagnosis in many regions, particularly in low-income and rural areas, which leads to underdiagnosis and undertreatment of these conditions.

Regulatory hurdles also pose a significant barrier, as the approval process for new therapies is often lengthy and stringent, delaying the availability of potentially life-saving treatments. Furthermore, the coagulation factor deficiency market is constrained by limited research and development funding, which impedes the discovery of innovative therapies. Lastly, the logistical challenges associated with the storage and distribution of these specialized products, which often require cold chain logistics, add another layer of complexity to coagulation factor deficiency market penetration and access.

Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Size USD 13.5 Billion Key Coagulation Factor Deficiency Companies Novo Nordisk, Spark Therapeutics, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Biotest AG, Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Apcintex), Staidson Biopharma Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Bayer, and others Key Pipeline Coagulation Factor Deficiency Therapies Concizumab (NN7415), RG6357 (SPK-8011), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (MIM8), BT524, SERPINPC, STSP-0601, BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others

Scope of the Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Coagulation Factor Deficiency current marketed and emerging therapies

Coagulation Factor Deficiency current marketed and emerging therapies Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Coagulation Factor Deficiency Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Coagulation Factor Deficiency Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 KEY INSIGHTS 2 REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 3.1 MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY IN 2020 3.2 MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY IN 2034 4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY 5 KEY EVENTS 6 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET METHODOLOGY 7 COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY DISEASE – OVERVIEW 7.1 INTRODUCTION 7.2 PROCESS OF CLOTTING 7.3 TYPE OF CLOTTING FACTORS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS 7.4 MECHANISM 7.5 TYPE OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY 7.5.1 Coagulation Factor I Deficiency (Fibrinogen) 7.5.1.1 Afibrinogenemia 7.5.1.2 Hypofibrinogenemia 7.5.1.3 Dysfibrinogeneima 7.5.1.4 Hypodysfibrinogenemia 7.5.2 Coagulation Factor II Deficiency (Prothrombin) 7.5.3 Coagulation Factor V Deficiency 7.5.4 Coagulation Factor VII Deficiency 7.5.5 Coagulation Factor VIII Deficiency (Hemophilia A) 7.5.6 Coagulation Factor IX Deficiency (Hemophilia B) 7.5.7 Coagulation Factor X Deficiency 7.5.8 Coagulation Factor XI Deficiency (Hemophilia C) 7.5.9 Coagulation Factor XII Deficiency 7.5.10 Coagulation Factor XIII Deficiency 7.5.11 Von Willebrand Disease 7.6 SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH DEFICIENCY OF COAGULATION FACTORS 7.7 CAUSES OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY DISEASE 7.7.1 Inherited (Genetic) Causes: 7.7.2 Acquired Causes: 7.8 TESTING 7.9 DIAGNOSIS 7.9.1 Diagnosis of Hemophilia A 7.9.1.1 Establishing the Diagnosis 7.9.1.2 Molecular Genetic Testing 7.9.1.3 Screening Tests 7.9.1.4 Clotting Factor Tests 7.9.1.5 Inhibitor Testing 7.9.2 Diagnosis of Hemophilia B 7.9.3 Diagnosis of Von Willebrand disease 7.1 TREATMENT AND MANAGEMENT 7.10.1 Treatment 7.10.1.1 Non replacement therapies 7.10.1.2 Replacement therapies 7.10.2 Management 7.10.2.1 Healthy lifestyle 7.10.2.2 Dental care 7.10.2.3 Vaccinations 7.10.2.4 Disease management in the case of females 8 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION 8.1 ASSUMPTIONS AND RATIONALE: 7MM 8.2 KEY FINDINGS 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the 7mm 8.4 Factor-Specific Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the 7mm 8.5 THE UNITED STATES 8.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the United States 8.5.2 Factor-specific Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the United States 8.6 EU4 AND THE UK 8.6.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the EU4 and the UK 8.6.2 Factor-specific Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the EU4 and the UK 8.7 JAPAN 8.7.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the Japan 8.7.2 Factor-specific Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the Japan 9 PATIENT JOURNEY 10 MARKETED THERAPIES 10.1 KEY CROSS 10.2 ESPEROCT (N8-GP; TUROCTOCOG ALFA PEGOL): NOVO NORDISK 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 RecentClinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and efficacy 10.2.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.6 Product Profile 10.3 JIVI (FORMERLY BAY94-9027): BAYER 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.3.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.5 Safety and efficacy 10.3.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.3.6 Product Profile 10.4 WILATE: OCTAPHARMA 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.4.3 Recent Clinical Development 10.4.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.4.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.4.5 Product Profile 10.5 ADYNOVATE (ADYNOVI; BAX 855): TAKEDA 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.5.4 Recnt Clinical Development 10.5.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.5.5 Safety and efficacy 10.5.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.5.6 Product Profile 10.6 ELOCTATE [ELOCTA (EFMOROCTOCOG ALFA)]: SANOFI/SOBI 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.6.4 Safety and efficacy 10.6.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.6.5 Product Profile 10.7 AFSTYLA (LONOCTOCOG ALFA): CSL BEHRING 10.7.1 Product Description 10.7.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.7.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.7.4 Safety and efficacy 10.7.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.7.5 Product Profile 10.8 NUWIQ (SIMOCTOCOG ALFA): OCTAPHARMA 10.8.1 Product Description 10.8.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.8.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.8.4 Safety and Efficacy 1.1.1.1 Summary of Pivotal Clinical trial 10.8.5 Product Profile 10.9 KOVALTRY (BAY 81-8973): BAYER 10.9.1 Product Description 10.9.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.9.3 Other Developmental Activity 10.9.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.9.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.9.5 Product Profile 10.10 OBIZUR: TAKEDA 10.10.1 Product Description 10.10.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.10.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.10.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.10.4.1 Clinical trials information 10.10.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.10.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.10.6 Product Profile 10.11 KOGENATE FS (OCTOCOG ALFA): BAYER 10.11.1 Product Description 10.11.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.11.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.11.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.11.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.11.5 Product Profile 10.12 XYNTHA (REFACTO AF): PFIZER 10.12.1 Product Description 10.12.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.12.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.12.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.12.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.12.5 Product Profile 10.13 FEIBA: TAKEDA 10.13.1 Product Description 10.13.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.13.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.13.4 Recent Clinical Developmen 10.13.4.1 Clinical trials information 10.13.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.13.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.13.6 Product Profile 10.14 HEMLIBRA (EMICIZUMAB-KXWH): CHUGAI/ GENENTECH/ROCHE 10.14.1 Product Description 10.14.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.14.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.15 SEVENFACT [COAGULATION FACTOR VIIA (RECOMBINANT)-JNCW]: HEMA BIOLOGICS/LFB PHARMACEUTICALS 10.15.1 Product Description 10.15.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.15.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.15.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.15.4.1 Clinical trials information 10.15.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.15.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.15.6 Product Profile 10.16 HEMGENIX (ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC): CSL BEHRING/UNIQURE 10.16.1 Product Description 10.16.2 Regulatory Approval 10.16.3 Other Development Activities 10.16.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.16.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.16.6 Product Profile 10.17 REBINYN (NONACOG BETA PEGOL): NOVO NORDISK 10.17.1 Product Description 10.17.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.17.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.17.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.17.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.17.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.17.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.17.6 Product Profile 10.18 IDELVION: CSL BEHRING 10.18.1 Product Description 10.18.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.18.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.18.4 Safety and efficacy 10.18.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.18.5 Product Profile 10.19 ALPROLIX: SANOFI /BIOVERATIV THERAPEUTICS/SOBI 10.19.1 Product Description 10.19.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.19.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.19.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.19.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.19.5 Product Profile 10.2 IXINITY (TRENONACOG ALFA): MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS/APTEVO THERAPEUTICS 10.20.1 Product Description 10.20.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.20.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.20.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.20.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.20.5 Product Profile 10.21 RIXUBIS: TAKEDA (SHIRE/BAXTER) 10.21.1 Product Description 10.21.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.21.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.21.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.21.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.21.5 Product Profile 10.22 VONVENDI: SHIRE 10.22.1 Product Description 10.22.2 Mechanism of Action 10.22.3 Regulatory Milestones 10.22.4 Advantages and Disadvantages 10.22.5 Recent Clinical Development 10.22.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.22.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.22.7 Product Profile 10.23 HUMATE-P/HAEMATE P: CSL BEHRING 10.23.1 Product Description 10.23.2 Mechanism of Action 10.23.3 Regulatory Milestones 10.23.4 Advantages and Disadvantages 10.23.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.23.6 Product Profile 10.24 ALPHANATE: GRIFOLS BIOLOGICAL INC. 10.24.1 Product Description 10.24.2 Mechanism of Action 10.24.3 Regulatory Milestones 10.24.4 Advantages and Disadvantages 10.24.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.24.6 Product Profile 10.25 COAGADEX: BIO PRODUCTS LABORATORY 10.25.1 Product Description 10.25.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.25.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.25.4 Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.25.4.1 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trials 10.25.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.25.6 Product Profile 10.26 ANDEXXA: ALEXION ASTRAZENECA RARE DISEASE 10.26.1 Product Description 10.26.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.26.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.26.4 Pivotal Clinical Trial 1.1.1.2 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trials 10.26.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.26.6 Product Profile 10.27 KCENTRA: CSL BEHRING 10.27.1 Product Description 10.27.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.27.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.27.4 Ongoing Current Clinical Pipeline Activity 10.27.5 Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.27.5.1 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trials 10.27.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.27.7 Product Profile 10.28 TRETTEN® (CATRIDECACOG): NOVONORDISK 10.28.1 Product Description 10.28.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.28.3 Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.28.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.28.5 Product Profile 10.29 OCTAPLEX: OCTAPHARMA 10.29.1 Product Description 10.29.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.29.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.29.4 Recent Clinical Development 10.29.5 Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.29.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.29.7 Product Profile 10.3 RIASTAP: CSL BEHRING 10.30.1 Product Description 10.30.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.30.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.30.4 Pivotal Clinical Trial 10.30.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.30.6 Product Profile 10.31 ROCTAVIAN (VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC): BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL 10.31.1 Product Description 10.31.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.31.3 Other developmental activities 10.31.4 Recent clinical developmental activities 10.31.5 Safety and efficacy 10.31.6 Product Profile 10.32 ALTUVIIIO (EFANESOCTOCOG ALFA) (RFVIIIFC-VWF-XTEN): SANOFI 10.32.1 Product Description 10.32.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.32.3 Other developmental activity 10.32.4 Recent Clinical development 10.32.4.1 Clinical trial information 10.32.5 Safety and efficacy 10.32.6 Product Profile 11 EMERGING DRUGS 11.1 KEY CROSS 11.2 CONCIZUMAB (NN7415): NOVO NORDISK 11.2.1 Product description 11.2.2 Other developmental activities 11.2.3 Clinical development Activities 11.2.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3 FIDANACOGENE ELAPARVOVEC: PFIZER/SPARK THERAPEUTICS 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.3.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 RG6357 (SPK-8011): ROCHE (SPARK THERAPEUTICS) 11.4.1 Product description 11.4.2 Other developmental activity 11.4.3 Clinical development Activities 11.4.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.4.4 Safety and efficacy 11.5 FITUSIRAN (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774): SANOFI (GENZYME)/ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS 11.5.1 Product description 11.5.2 Other developmental activity 11.5.3 Clinical development Activities 11.5.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.5.4 Safety and efficacy 11.6 MARSTACIMAB (PF-06741086): PFIZER 11.6.1 Product description 11.6.2 Other developmental activities 11.6.3 Clinical development Activities 11.6.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.6.4 Safety and efficacy 11.7 GIROCTOCOGENE FITELPARVOVEC (SB-525 OR PF-07055480): PFIZER/SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS 11.7.1 Product description 11.7.2 Other developmental activity 11.7.3 Clinical development Actvities 11.7.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.7.4 Safety and efficacy 11.8 NNC0365-3769 A (MIM8): NOVO NORDISK A/S 11.8.1 Product description 11.8.2 Other developmental activity 11.8.3 Clinical development Activities 11.8.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.8.4 Safety and efficacy 11.9 BT524: BIOTEST AG 11.9.1 Product Description 11.9.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.9.3 Clinical Development Activities 11.9.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.9.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.10 SERPINPC: CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS (APCINTEX) 11.10.1 Product description 11.10.2 Other developmental activities 11.10.3 Clinical development Activities 11.10.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.10.4 Safety and efficacy 11.11 STSP-0601: STAIDSON BIOPHARMA INC. 11.11.1 Product Description 11.11.2 Clinical Development Activities 11.11.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.11.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.12 MARZEPTACOG ALFA: GC BIOPHARMA 11.12.1 Product Description 11.12.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.12.3 Clinical Development Activities 11.12.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.12.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.13 AB023: ARONORA, INC. 11.13.1 Product Description 11.13.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.13.3 Clinical Development Activities 11.13.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.13.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.14 BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII): BAYER/ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL 11.14.1 Product description 11.14.2 Other developmental activity 11.14.3 Clinical development Activities 11.14.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.14.4 Safety and efficacy 11.15 OPK88005 (FACTOR VIIA-CTP): OPKO HEALTH, INC. 11.15.1 Product Description 11.15.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.15.3 Clinical Development Activities 11.15.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.15.4 Safety and Efficacy 12 COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY: SEVEN MAJOR MARKET ANALYSIS 12.1 KEY FINDINGS 12.2 MARKET OUTLOOK 12.3 KEY MARKET FORECAST ASSUMPTIONS 12.4 TOTAL MARKET SIZE OF COAGULATION FACTOR DEFICIENCY IN THE 7MM 12.5 UNITED STATES MARKET SIZE 12.5.1 Total Market Size of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the United States 12.6 EU4 AND THE UK MARKET SIZE 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in the EU4 and the UK 12.7 JAPAN 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in Japan 13 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 13.1 HEMOPHILIA A 13.1.1 The US 13.1.1.1 Current Therapies 13.1.2 HAS Assessment for Some Other Therapies 13.1.3 HTA Assessment of Hemlibra by NHS and IQWiG 13.1.4 IQWIG Assessment for Some Other Therapies 13.1.5 Future Therapies: Gene Therapy 13.2 HEMOPHILIA B 13.2.1 Access and Reimbursement Overview for Current and Future Therapies 13.2.2 NICE Assessment 13.2.3 IQWIG Assessment 13.2.4 HAS Assessment 13.3 CLOTTING FACTORS 13.3.1 The US 13.3.1.1 CMS 13.3.2 UK (NHS) 13.3.3 EU (HTA Assessment) 13.3.3.1 IQWIG 13.3.3.2 AIFA 13.3.4 Japan 14 UNMET NEEDS 15 SWOT ANALYSIS 16 KOL VIEWS 17 APPENDIX 17.1 BIBLIOGRAPHY 17.2 REPORT METHODOLOGY 18 DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES 19 DISCLAIMER 20 ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

