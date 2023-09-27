Coal Mining Market size to increase by USD 82.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Adani Group, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., Anglo American plc, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal mining market size is expected to grow by USD 82.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Better electricity generation technology is notably driving the coal mining market. However, factors such as the rise in the adoption of renewable energy sources may impede market growth. The market is segmented by method (underground mining and surface mining), end-user (Thermal power generation, Cement manufacturing, Steel manufacturing, Manufacturing plants and others), and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coal mining market including Adani Group, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., Anglo American plc, Arch Resources Inc., BHP Group plc, CEF Group, CEZ a. s, CHN ENERGY Investment Group Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Joint Stock Co. Siberian Coal Energy Co., NACCO Industries Inc., NTPC Ltd., Peabody Energy Corp., PT Adaro Energy Tbk, Sasol Ltd., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Teck Resources Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Mining Market 2023-2027

Coal Mining Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. - The company offers coal mining operations such as underground and surface mining.

Coal Mining Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The underground mining segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Underground mining, also known as subsurface mining, is the process of extracting coal from beneath the Earth's surface. This method is commonly employed when coal reserves are located at significant depths underground or when environmental and geological conditions favour this approach over surface mining. Underground mining involves the construction of vertical or inclined shafts and tunnels to access coal seams that are challenging to extract using surface mining methods. Additionally, underground mining offers advantages in mitigating environmental concerns associated with surface coal mining, including deforestation and habitat destruction. It minimizes surface disturbances, reduces the risk of accidents related to surface mining activities, and preserves the landscape on the surface. Moreover, underground mining is well-suited for regions characterized by complex geological structures or challenging topography. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the underground mining segment, thereby contributing to the overall expansion of the coal mining market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Coal Mining Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist coal mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coal mining market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coal mining market companies

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Method

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

