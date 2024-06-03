Coalesce Capital Announces Key Hires as Firm Continues to Expand Leadership Team

Additions Across Business Development, Finance, and Investments to Support Further Growth

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, today announced the appointment of three senior professionals to expand the leadership team across functions. Curtis Roby has joined as a Managing Director, James "JJ" Hearty as Managing Director and Head of Business Development, and Christian Diez as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. These appointments follow the closing of the firm's $900 million debut fund earlier this year, and mark a significant milestone in Coalesce's commitment to growing its expertise and capabilities across critical business functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curtis, JJ, and Christian to our growing team," said Stephanie Geveda, Founding and Managing Partner of Coalesce. "Each colleague brings a depth of skills and domain knowledge that will greatly enhance our capabilities and position us to better serve the next generation of leading entrepreneurs. We aim to be the partner of choice investing behind great services businesses as they evolve into industry leaders, and these hires will help us execute on our important mission."

Mr. Roby brings more than 10 years of experience investing in and working with middle market business services companies. Prior to joining Coalesce, Mr. Roby was a Principal at Audax Private Equity, where he invested in and served on the board of several companies. Previously, he was a private equity investor at Portfolio Advisors and an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Assuming the role of Head of Business Development, Mr. Hearty brings 15 years of private equity business development expertise. Previously, Mr. Hearty was the Head of Business Development at FoW Partners, where he led investment origination and broader business development initiatives. Prior to that, he was a Principal of Business Development at Freemark Partners and a Director of Business Development at Riverside Partners.

As the newly appointed CFO, Mr. Diez brings 18 years of private equity finance and accounting experience and was previously the CFO of Two Sigma's private investment businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Diez held senior financial leadership roles at Navab Capital Partners and Corsair Capital.

The firm is also pleased to welcome William Choi as Vice President supporting the investment team.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, the firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, visit: www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

