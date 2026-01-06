Coalesce Capital Announces Majority Investment in Marshall & Stevens, a Leader in Independent Valuation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, today announced a majority recapitalization of Marshall & Stevens Inc., a leading independent valuation advisory, litigation support, and transaction advisory firm. Management will retain a meaningful ownership stake and continue to lead the business in partnership with Coalesce. The transaction closed in December 2025.

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens has been a leader in the valuation and appraisal industry for nearly a century. The firm provides valuation advisory, litigation support, and transaction advisory services to public and private companies, investors, individuals, and advisors on mergers, acquisitions, financings, and ESOPs, as well as estates, divorces, and commercial litigation. Coalesce will support Marshall & Stevens' continued growth through investments in talent development, technology, and strategic acquisitions to further expand the firm's service capabilities to customers.

"Marshall & Stevens has built an exceptional reputation as one of the most trusted independent valuation firms in the market," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "Our partnership with Coalesce gives us the insight and capital to build on the nine acquisitions we've completed since 2023 to create a full-service platform that can provide a comprehensive portfolio of services to our customers. Coalesce's transformational capabilities demonstrate the power of this strategy to build market-leading platforms in professional services."

"We're seeing a powerful and durable megatrend driving demand for specialty Office of the CFO services as companies increasingly need support navigating complex financial, regulatory, and transactional challenges," said Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital. "This aligns squarely with our longstanding investment thesis that valuation advisory services have become non-discretionary through changing economic environments. Marshall & Stevens is exceptionally well-positioned for growth, and we're excited to partner with Mark and the management team to capture the opportunity in what remains a highly fragmented and regionalized industry."

Marshall & Stevens' strong position as a leading independent valuation firm with differentiated expertise across valuation advisory, transaction consulting, and litigation support makes the company a natural platform for consolidation in its market," said Jon Gurss, Partner at Coalesce Capital. "This investment reflects our focus on white collar, professional services firms that provide essential guidance to management teams navigating an ever-changing business environment. We are excited to support their growth through senior-level talent additions and strategic acquisitions."

Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to Marshall & Stevens. Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor and Stifel served as financial advisor to Coalesce Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Marshall & Stevens

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.6 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources, and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

