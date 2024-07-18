Coalesce Capital Appoints Austin Heiman as Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, today announced the appointment of Austin Heiman as a Managing Director to continue the build out of the investment leadership team.

Mr. Heiman's appointment follows the closing of the firm's $900 million debut fund in February, and expands Coalesce's expertise and capabilities following the additions of Jon Gurss, Christian Diez, JJ Hearty and Curtis Roby to the leadership team over the course of 2024.

Austin Heiman

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin to our growing team," said Stephanie Geveda, Founding and Managing Partner of Coalesce. "Austin brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise across both human-capital and technology enabled services companies. His lengthy track record of partnering with leading entrepreneurs and management teams will further advance our mission of being the partner of choice for industry leaders."

Mr. Heiman brings significant experience investing in and working with middle market business services companies. Prior to joining Coalesce, Mr. Heiman was a Principal at ABRY Partners, where he invested in 17 companies and served on 11 boards over the course of 12 years at the firm. While at ABRY, Austin worked closely with leadership teams to accelerate their strategic and value creation plans. Previously, he was an investment banker at Barclays Capital.

Mr. Heiman stated, "I am extremely excited to join Stephanie and the Coalesce team in building a differentiated firm that leverages our combined experiences to deliver for our stakeholders. I am confident our team's thematic approach will resonate with founders and CEOs who are seeking a true value enhancing partnership."

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies, the firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation.

Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, visit: www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

