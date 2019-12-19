Coalfire Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency Status

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status. This designation recognizes that Coalfire has demonstrated technical proficiency, deep AWS expertise, and proven success to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public, and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency differentiates Coalfire as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with implementing workloads from secure cloud services, cyber engineering and cyber risk services and penetration testing to compliance services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Coalfire is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status," said Tom McAndrew, CEO of Coalfire. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Coalfire analyzes all aspects of our clients' environments and makes recommendations to improve their security posture. With a complete picture of possible vulnerabilities and threats, clients can make informed decisions to realize compliance, take appropriate steps to reduce cyber risk and achieve greater success.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

