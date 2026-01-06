Coalfire Appoints Brad Little as Chief Executive Officer

Little joins to accelerate leadership in cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and AI-led transformation; prior CEO Tom McAndrew to transition to advisory role

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company backed by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP ("Apax"), today announced the appointment of Brad Little as its new chief executive officer. Little is coming onboard to scale the company's market leadership in cybersecurity, cloud modernization and AI-led transformation.

Little brings extensive global professional services leadership experience to Coalfire at a critical juncture in the cybersecurity and AI market. Previously, Little was global head of professional services for Google Cloud, where he led the transformation of Google Cloud's services business to fully integrate AI and agentic transformation with its data and security-centric offerings. In this role, Little drove significant scale and productivity into the Google Cloud Professional Services business, a skill set that he is bringing to Coalfire to capitalize on its growth goals.

Prior to Google, Little spent over two decades at Capgemini, most recently as executive vice president and global head of application services, where he oversaw more than 58,000 employees and about $5 billion in revenue globally.

Tom McAndrew, the previous CEO, will support the company as a board and senior advisor, ensuring continuity as Coalfire drives innovation and growth in cybersecurity, AI services and threat remediation for its customers.

Brad Little, CEO, Coalfire, said: "The market opportunity for cybersecurity and AI services has never been more exciting, and highly-regulated companies need trusted partners to help them navigate new technologies and revenue opportunities securely and seamlessly. Coalfire is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity, cloud modernization and AI-led transformation. I am energized by the opportunity to continue building on the great foundation developed by Tom McAndrew and team to take Coalfire to the next level."

Tom McAndrew, outgoing CEO, Coalfire, said: "It has been an honor to lead Coalfire over the past 20 years. Brad Little brings a strong record of accomplishment from some of the world's most innovative technology businesses, and I look forward to supporting Coalfire as the company continues its growth trajectory."

Rohan Haldea, partner, Apax, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brad Little as Coalfire's new CEO. His track record at Google Cloud and Capgemini speaks for itself, and we are confident that Coalfire will continue to thrive under his leadership. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Tom McAndrew for his dedication to Coalfire and are pleased that he will continue to offer invaluable guidance as an advisor to the company."

About Coalfire:

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of nearly $80 billion. Apax Funds invest in companies across three global sectors: Tech, Services, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information, visit www.apax.com. Apax is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

