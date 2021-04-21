Coalfire Acquires Neuralys Pen Testing Platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet mission-critical market demand for offensive security services, cybersecurity provider Coalfire acquired Neuralys Corporation, a cloud-based penetration testing management platform headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based around a shared vision for continuous offensive security, the agreement culminated with Neuralys founders and collective team joining Coalfire's Adversary Operations practice.

"With this acquisition, Coalfire combines the industry's most experienced adversarial operations team and breakthrough technology to manage cyber risk in today's dynamic threat environment," said Mark Carney, chief operating officer for Coalfire. "It is time to move away from point-in-time, check-the-box testing and evolve to continuous asset discovery, testing and enable remediation actions through real-time dashboarding."

Founded in 2017, the Neuralys platform streamlines visibility, vulnerability aggregation, asset management, and dynamic reporting to enforce organizational accountability and to implement mitigation strategies. Prior to the acquisition in late 2019, Coalfire entered into a partnership with Neuralys to align its product roadmap with the company's well-established pen testing services portfolio.

"We're honored to become part of Coalfire, and to bring a new digital experience to continuous cloud and application pen testing to our combined customers," said Martin Sajon, Neuralys co-founder and now cyber executive advisor for Coalfire. "Our technology, combined with Coalfire's unparalleled reputation in adversary simulation and pen testing, puts our solution on the cutting edge of providing a new standard in pen testing."

Neuralys was initially funded by several prominent start-up capital groups including Draper Cygnus, Plug and Play, C5 Accelerate, and Dreamit Ventures. The veteran Neuralys staff brings extensive cybersecurity, product management, and development expertise to the Coalfire family.

"As cloud security becomes a top-down, centrally managed problem to solve, Coalfire saw the need for real-time assessments, vulnerability management, and rapid remediation for our clients' digital footprints," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "In our 20th anniversary year, we're pleased to bring Coalfire's pen testing capabilities to the next level with the talented Neuralys team."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader since 2001 and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

(212) 239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire

Related Links

https://www.coalfire.com

