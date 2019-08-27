Coalfire, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Advanced Consulting and Government and Healthcare Competency Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Has Been Selected as a Launch Partner within the ATO on Amazon Web Services (AWS) APN Program

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that the company was selected as one of 24 launch partners within Amazon Web Services (AWS) new Authority to Operate (ATO) partner program.

ATO on AWS is an APN program that provides resources to solution providers running on AWS that need assistance in their pursuit of a compliance authorization. It connects them to a network of AWS partners that can help them integrate better tools and strategies into their security and compliance platforms and processes to greatly expedite the path to authorization. These tools and processes can include automation, DevOps, SecOps, Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), and other strategies. Providers can find support for a range of compliance programs.

In this program, Coalfire assists AWS customers with security automation strategies across frameworks such as FedRAMP, PCI, SOC and DFARS. By working with Coalfire, customers on AWS have seen significant reductions in time to compliance. For example, traditional times to a FedRAMP audit-ready state have averaged 18-24 months. However, Coalfire's first use case, Innovest Systems, leveraged AWS Security Orchestration and Automation (SAO) methodologies to help the customer achieve audit-ready status in less than six months.

"Coalfire is very pleased to be included in the inaugural launch of this program. Our customers on AWS have already seen significant time and cost savings with our automated compliance strategies, leveraging AWS SAO methodologies," said Adam Kerns, Managing Principal, Cyber Risk Advisory, Coalfire. "We look forward to expanding these offerings and helping more AWS customers through the program."



About Coalfire



Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

